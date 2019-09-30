CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Team (record) Last week’s result Prv rank

1. Refugio (5-0) W: 48-40, Mart 1

2. Shiner (5-0) W: 55-6, Goliad 2

3. San Saba (5-0) W: 55-6, Ingram Moore 3

4. San Augustine (4-0) W: 49-34, Hemphill 4

5. Hawley (5-0) W: 73-20, Windthorst 6

6. New Deal (4-0) Idle 7

7. Holland (5-0) W: 34-19, Hearne 8

8. Mason (3-2) W: 28-7, Comanche 9

9. Alto (5-0) W: 40-15, Corrigan-Camden 10

10. Post (5-0) W: 42-14, Slaton NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Team (record) Last week’s result Prv rank

1. Falls City (4-1) W: 63-28, Nixon-Smiley 2

2. Albany (3-2) W: 41-0, Peaster 4

3. Mart (2-3) L: 48-40, Refugio 3

4. Stratford (4-1) W: 39-6, Hamlin 9

5. Grapeland (4-1) W: 49-12, Evadale 5

6. Bremond (5-0) W: 57-35, Jewett Leon 6

7. Wellington (4-1) W: 60-41, Panhandle 7

8. Flatonia (5-0) W: 41-14, Yorktown 8

9. Gruver (4-1) W: 51-6, Amarillo Highland Park NR

10. Hamlin (3-2) L: 39-6, Stratford 1

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (record) Last week’s result Prv rank

1. Balmorhea (5-0) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 46-28 1

2. Gail Borden County (5-0) W: White Deer, 66-37 5

3. McLean (4-1) W: Lefore, 45-0 4

4. White Deer (4-1) L: Gail Borden County, 66-37 2

5. Milford (4-1) L: Strawn, 50-34 3

6. Leakey (5-0) W: Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, forfeit 6

7. Sterling City (5-0) W: Bronte, 64-0 7

8. Ira (5-0) W: Valera Panther Creek, 56-6 8

9. Paducah (4-1) W: Matador Motley County, 88-46 9

10. Rankin (5-0) W: Garden City, 60-46 NR

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (record) Last week’s result Prv rank

1. Jayton (5-0) W: Petersburg, 75-26 1

2. Strawn (4-1) W: Milford, 50-34 2

3. Grandfalls-Royalty (4-1) L: Balmorhea, 46-28 6

4. Richland Springs (3-0) Open: , 4

5. Calvert (3-1) W: Oakwood, 47-14 10

6. Blackwell (5-0) W: Hermleigh, 46-0 7

7. Matador Motley County (3-2) L: Paducah, 88-46 5

8. Oakwood (3-2) L: Calvert, 47-14 3

9. Gordon (4-1) W: Blanket, 64-16 NR

10. Brookesmith (5-0) W: Paint Rock, 66-16 NR

11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Team (record) Last week’s result Prv rank

1. Cedar Hill Trinity (4-1) W: Houston St. Thomas, 50-0 1

2. FW Nolan (5-0) W: Dallas Lincoln, 42-0 3

3. Houston Second Baptist (5-0) W: Houston KIPP Generations, 59-0 4

4. Austin Regents (4-1) W: Wimberley, 38-14 NR

5. Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-1) W: Addison Trinity Christian, 41-3 NR

SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Team (record) Last week’s result Prv rank

1. Baytown Christian (5-0) W: SA Jubilee, 58-12 1

2. Houston Emery-Weiner (4-0) W: Lakeland Christian, 55-12 2

3. Dallas Lakehill Prep (3-0) W: Gainesville Lone Star North, 36-18 4

4. Watauga Har. Christian (5-0) W: Waco Parkview, 48-0 NR

5. Bulverde Bracken (3-1) W: Giddings State School, 38-37 5

