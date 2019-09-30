CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Team (record) Last week’s result Prv rank
1. Refugio (5-0) W: 48-40, Mart 1
2. Shiner (5-0) W: 55-6, Goliad 2
3. San Saba (5-0) W: 55-6, Ingram Moore 3
4. San Augustine (4-0) W: 49-34, Hemphill 4
5. Hawley (5-0) W: 73-20, Windthorst 6
6. New Deal (4-0) Idle 7
7. Holland (5-0) W: 34-19, Hearne 8
8. Mason (3-2) W: 28-7, Comanche 9
9. Alto (5-0) W: 40-15, Corrigan-Camden 10
10. Post (5-0) W: 42-14, Slaton NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Team (record) Last week’s result Prv rank
1. Falls City (4-1) W: 63-28, Nixon-Smiley 2
2. Albany (3-2) W: 41-0, Peaster 4
3. Mart (2-3) L: 48-40, Refugio 3
4. Stratford (4-1) W: 39-6, Hamlin 9
5. Grapeland (4-1) W: 49-12, Evadale 5
6. Bremond (5-0) W: 57-35, Jewett Leon 6
7. Wellington (4-1) W: 60-41, Panhandle 7
8. Flatonia (5-0) W: 41-14, Yorktown 8
9. Gruver (4-1) W: 51-6, Amarillo Highland Park NR
10. Hamlin (3-2) L: 39-6, Stratford 1
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (record) Last week’s result Prv rank
1. Balmorhea (5-0) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 46-28 1
2. Gail Borden County (5-0) W: White Deer, 66-37 5
3. McLean (4-1) W: Lefore, 45-0 4
4. White Deer (4-1) L: Gail Borden County, 66-37 2
5. Milford (4-1) L: Strawn, 50-34 3
6. Leakey (5-0) W: Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, forfeit 6
7. Sterling City (5-0) W: Bronte, 64-0 7
8. Ira (5-0) W: Valera Panther Creek, 56-6 8
9. Paducah (4-1) W: Matador Motley County, 88-46 9
10. Rankin (5-0) W: Garden City, 60-46 NR
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (record) Last week’s result Prv rank
1. Jayton (5-0) W: Petersburg, 75-26 1
2. Strawn (4-1) W: Milford, 50-34 2
3. Grandfalls-Royalty (4-1) L: Balmorhea, 46-28 6
4. Richland Springs (3-0) Open: , 4
5. Calvert (3-1) W: Oakwood, 47-14 10
6. Blackwell (5-0) W: Hermleigh, 46-0 7
7. Matador Motley County (3-2) L: Paducah, 88-46 5
8. Oakwood (3-2) L: Calvert, 47-14 3
9. Gordon (4-1) W: Blanket, 64-16 NR
10. Brookesmith (5-0) W: Paint Rock, 66-16 NR
11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Team (record) Last week’s result Prv rank
1. Cedar Hill Trinity (4-1) W: Houston St. Thomas, 50-0 1
2. FW Nolan (5-0) W: Dallas Lincoln, 42-0 3
3. Houston Second Baptist (5-0) W: Houston KIPP Generations, 59-0 4
4. Austin Regents (4-1) W: Wimberley, 38-14 NR
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-1) W: Addison Trinity Christian, 41-3 NR
SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Team (record) Last week’s result Prv rank
1. Baytown Christian (5-0) W: SA Jubilee, 58-12 1
2. Houston Emery-Weiner (4-0) W: Lakeland Christian, 55-12 2
3. Dallas Lakehill Prep (3-0) W: Gainesville Lone Star North, 36-18 4
4. Watauga Har. Christian (5-0) W: Waco Parkview, 48-0 NR
5. Bulverde Bracken (3-1) W: Giddings State School, 38-37 5
