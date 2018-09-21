Debate over women’s roles in worship settings is as old as Scripture.
The apostle Paul, speaking to the church at Corinth, says women should keep silent in church, that to speak is “shameful.” That’s according to 1 Corinthians 14:34 in the English Standard Version of the Christian Bible.
Paul doubled-down on that advice in 1 Timothy 2:11-12, saying, “Let a woman learn quietly with all submissiveness. I do not permit a woman to teach or to exercise authority over a man; rather, she is to remain quiet.”
A conference planned this weekend might take issue with that stance.
Titled “Nevertheless She Preached, Celebrating the voices of women in the pulpit,” the conference is scheduled Sunday through Tuesday, with kickoff at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Common Grounds coffee shop on the Baylor University campus. Contemporary Christian artist Jennifer Knapp will perform.
All other events related to the second annual conference will take place at University Baptist Church, 1701 Dutton Ave. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday, and opening worship begins at 10 a.m., with minister Julie Pennington-Russell scheduled to speak. Activities throughout the day will include networking groups at lunch and a lecture at 2 p.m. by Karoline Lewis titled, “Bodies on the Line: Enfleshed Leadership.” Lewis teaches at Luther College in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to biographical material.
At 3:15 p.m., a panel discussion of “intersectional feminism” will take place followed by a dinner break, then evening worship at 6:30 p.m. led by Wil Gainey, associate professor of Hebrew Bible at Brite Divinity School in Fort Worth whose areas of expertise include feminist Bible studies.
Kyndra Frazier, whose extensive resume includes serving as director of the HOPE Center in Harlem New York, will lecture at 8 p.m.
On Tuesday, Jory Micah, who is described as a feminist theologian, will lecture at 9 a.m. Anayelsi Velasco Sanchez, a Washington, D.C.-based artist, writer and community organizer, takes the stage at 10 a.m. Jaime Clark-Soles, a New Testament professor at Southern Methodist University, will lecture at 2:30 p.m., according to the program.
Closing worship begins at 3:30 p.m. led by Allyson Dylan Robinson, an Army veteran, social activist and an openly transgender pastor, according to online information and promotional material provided by conference promoters.
Organizers of the event are Kyndall Rothaus, a graduate of Truett Theological Seminary at Baylor University and pastor of Lake Shore Baptist Church, and Natalie Webb, pastor of Covenant Baptist Church in San Antonio. Webb also is a graduate of Truett and is a doctoral student at Baylor.
Cost to attend is $45, according to promotional material.
Additional information is available at www.neverthelessshepreached2018.eventbrite.com.