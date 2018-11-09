Saturday
Bake sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.
Sunday
Live stream of International Holy Convocation, 9:30 a.m., Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St. Call: 662-8957.
The Rev. Thomas Malone is the guest speaker for an appreciation service honoring the Rev. Kenneth Hall, 3 p.m., Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 2368 Old Springfield Road.
The Rev. Willie Williams Jr., of Beaumont, is the guest at the 126th church anniversary and 50th homecoming, 11 a.m., Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 217 N. Elm St., Mart.
Pastor appreciation, 3:30 p.m., Titus Christian Fellowship Church, 9074 Old Marlin Road in Riesel. Call: 230-3711.
126th church anniversary and 50th Homecoming celebration, 11 a.m., Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 217 N. Elm St., Mart.
Pastor and wife pre-anniversary program, 3 p.m., St. Mark’s MBC, 422 Sherman. Call: 757-0552.
Dr. George Harrison of First Baptist NBC is the guest speaker for the homecoming program, 3 p.m., Rising Star Baptist Church, 1408 E. Waco Drive.
Veterans appreciation service, 3 p.m., St. Paul AME, 1302 Herring Ave.
Appreciation program for Minister of Music Valerie Smith, 3 p.m., Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane.
Thursday
Men’s Internet Pornography Addiction Accountability/Support Group, 6:30 a.m., Pure Freedom Ministry, 8602 Oakdale Drive, Woodway. Call: 751-9360.
Upcoming
Pastor and Sis. Vonzell Baucham Jr. 13th Anniversary, 11 a.m., Nov. 18, 11am, St. Mark Missionary Bapt. Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Bishop Willie Thompkins and the New Generation Church. Call 757-0552.
Fifteen turkey dinners drawing, noon, Nov. 19, Mission Waco’s Jubilee Market, 1505 N. 15th St. Customers can register each time food is purchased in the store. Winners do not have to be present to win.
Family & Friends Day Celebration, 3 p.m. Nov.22, Mt Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman St.
Pastor Aid program, Nov. 25, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St.
Mission Waco’s annual Biker Toy Run, 8-11:30 a.m., Nov. 25, beginning at Flying J, 2409 S. New Road.
Women’s conference, 9 a.m., Dec. 8, True Vine Worship Center. Call: 537-1172.
Men’s and women’s day, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Nika LJ Davis. Call: 799-2441
Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed. Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; email to goingson@wacotrib.com; brought to 900 Franklin Ave.