As we know, bridge is a tough game. In addition, there are certain bids and plays that are harder to find than others. This deal features one of them.
Look at all 52 cards. Would you prefer to declare in or defend against four hearts after West leads the diamond king?
In the auction, South’s jump to three hearts is called a superaccept. It promises four-card heart support, a maximum no-trump and a doubleton somewhere.
South has four potential losers: two diamonds and two clubs. However, he can hope to take 10 tricks via two spades, five hearts and either two diamonds and one club (if West errs in diamonds) or one diamond and two clubs.
To begin, declarer must duck the first trick. If West continues diamonds, declarer will make his contract. But assuming West notes his partner’s discouraging diamond two, he will shift to the spade queen.
South takes the trick with his ace, draws trumps ending on the board and leads a low club. What now?
If East plays his seven, declarer covers with the 10 and gets home. So, East must split his honors; I would play the queen (but discuss this with your partner). Now South will cover with his king. (If he plays low, East returns a diamond.)
We have reached the key moment. Many players sitting West would take the trick with their ace, then wonder what to do next — and it would be too late.
West must duck this trick! Then East can take the second club and push a diamond through declarer. The defenders get their four minor-suit winners.
Think first, play second.
