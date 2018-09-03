Mark Twain said, “It usually takes me more than three weeks to prepare a good impromptu speech.”
In this deal, the defense must do three things correctly to defeat three no-trump. What are they?
Some players like to open two no-trump with 19 high-card points, especially when they have a good five-card suit. However, today’s North hand has so many “quacks” that it is not strong enough. My first test is to count 2 points for each ace and 1 for each king.
A textbook two-no-trump opening has 7 of those ace-king points. This hand has only 4, so it is not worth an upgrade. When South responds one no-trump, showing 6-9 points (or a poor 10), North must raise to game, despite knowing his side has at most five spades (South’s response having denied a four-card major).
First, West should lead the spade eight, top of nothing. Only lead fourth-highest from an unbid suit with at least one honor in it.
Then, East can place the spade ace and king with South — 7 high-card points. This means West must have the heart ace.
So, East should take the first diamond trick and shift to the heart three.
West will win with his ace and return the suit to give the defenders one diamond and four hearts.
Note finally that East might be tempted to duck the first diamond to denude South of the suit. However, if he does that, declarer sprints for home with three spades, one diamond and five clubs.
When you can see the killing defense, do not delay — make the impromptu play.
