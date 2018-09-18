Francis Bacon said, “Who questions much shall learn much and retain much.”
The theme in this deal is different from yesterday’s, but declarer should be asking himself one key question. What is that?
In the auction, West was tempted to raise to two spades, but understandably decided that having only one queen made that excessive, especially at unfavorable vulnerability. If he had nudged partner, East might have bid four spades over four hearts. What would that have cost after South had doubled?
When West passed, North-South cruised into four hearts. After West leads the spade three, covered by the two and king, what should declarer do?
South starts with four potential losers: one spade, one diamond and two clubs. But he has 10 winners: one spade, five hearts and four diamonds. Now comes the key question: How might declarer fall to defeat?
In this deal, there is only one way: If West can get on lead and push a club through dummy’s king, with East having the ace. So, South must make sure West cannot regain the lead — but how?
What winner can West have?
Only the spade queen, a card with which he is marked when East plays the king at trick one. With touching honors, third hand plays the bottom one.
Declarer must duck trick one, letting East win. South will take the spade return, draw trumps and run the diamond queen. Yes, the finesse loses; yes, East leads another spade; but yes, declarer ruffs and runs the diamonds to get home.
