Charles M. Schwab said, “All successful employers are stalking men who will do the unusual, men who think, men who attract attention by performing more than is expected of them.”
Change “employers” with “bridge players,” and you still have a valid observation — although you should also make it “men and women.”
Most bridge deals fall into known categories, but every now and then, one comes along that requires the unusual. South is in four spades.
What should transpire after West leads the heart ace?
The auction should follow the given course whether you and your partner use Standard American or two-over-one game-force.
In two-over-one, North has a minimum game-force, so should warn partner about that by jumping to game on the second round.
When West leads the heart ace, East wants partner to continue hearts, so signals with his nine.
West cashes his heart king and plays a third round to East’s queen. What happens next?
East counts the points. He holds 7, dummy has 13, and West has produced 7. That leaves only 13 missing. South must have the spade ace, spade king and diamond ace.
Also, since South has at most four minor-suit cards and holds the diamond ace-king and club ace-king, the defenders cannot get another side-suit trick; they need a trump winner.
East must do the “unthinkable” — concede a ruff-and-sluff. He leads his last heart.
Then, when West ruffs with the spade eight, it effects an uppercut and promotes a spade trick for East.