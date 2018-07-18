Milton Berle said, “We owe a lot to Thomas Edison — if it wasn’t for him, we’d be watching television by candlelight.”
That is funny, but the key word for today’s column, whether it’s being read by daylight, electric light or candlelight, is “watching” — declarer must be watching the cards closely. Then he must count and work out the winning line.
South is in four spades. West cashes the heart ace and king (East playing up the line to show three), then shifts to the diamond nine. East takes dummy’s queen with his ace and returns the diamond jack to dummy’s king. How should declarer continue?
After West’s weak jump overcall, North should bid one level higher than he would have done without the intervention. So, three spades would have shown the values for a single raise; a jump to game would have promised game-invitational strength; and his actual four-heart cue-bid announced at least game-going points. (The theory is that declarer will play more accurately given the revealing intervention.) South, with a minimum, signed off in four spades.
Declarer must avoid a club loser — but how should he play the suit? Before making that decision, he should draw trumps ending on the board and ruff the last diamond — a key play. What now?
South has learned that East began with three spades, three hearts, six diamonds and — therefore — only one club.
Declarer cashes his club king, then plays a club to dummy’s nine. When that wins, as South knows it will, he crosses to his hand with a trump, leads a club to the jack and claims. Keep counting.