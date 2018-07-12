Saint Augustine, who lived in Numidia (now Algeria) and died in 430, said, “Patience is the companion of wisdom.”
One of the most common errors less-experienced bridge defenders make is winning a trick too early.
With that huge hint, how should the play go in six spades after West leads the club queen?
North’s four-club response was a splinter bid, showing four or more spades, at least game-going values and a singleton (or void) in clubs.
South used Blackwood before jumping to six spades. (If North-South had been using Roman Key Card Blackwood, North would have bid five spades, showing two key cards and the spade queen.)
Given those wonderful singletons, South has only two potential losers in hearts. If East has either the ace or jack and South can guess which one, he can get home. But if West has the heart jack and ace, declarer seems doomed ... but ...
South wins with his club ace, cashes a high trump, plays the diamond ace and crossruffs the minors. Both dummy and declarer retain two spades and three hearts, with the lead on the board. What happens next?
South’s best play is a low heart to his queen or king. Then the spotlight is on West. If he takes the trick, he is endplayed, forced either to lead away from his heart jack or to concede a ruff-and-sluff. However, if West is counting, he will know that South started with six spades, one diamond, three clubs and, therefore, three hearts. So, by being patient and wisely conceding this trick, he will win two heart tricks in a moment.
© 2018 United Feature Syndicate