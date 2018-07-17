Henri Matisse, who died only in 1954, said, “I don’t paint things. I only paint the differences between things.”
In this deal, the opening lead paints a big difference. What should happen in four spades after West leads either the diamond jack or the club two?
South opened one spade, and North responded with the game-forcing Jacoby two no-trump, guaranteeing at least four-card support. South would normally have shown a singleton (or void) if he had one. However, he knew to treat a singleton king as if it were king-doubleton. Hence South’s four-spade rebid, in principle indicating a minimum with no short suit. North did not have sufficient extras to think about a slam.
West would usually lead the diamond jack. (Yes, in general, against a trump contract, a short suit makes a better start than a longer suit; but I dislike leading from an unsupported jack.) However, now South should have no trouble in making his contract. He wins with the diamond king, draws trumps ending on the board and discards his two hearts on the diamond ace-queen. Declarer ruffs a heart and tries a club to the king for an overtrick. He loses only three club tricks.
If West believes in leading from shorter suits against trump contracts, he will select his lowest club, which guarantees at least one honor in the suit. (Remember, lead high without an honor.) East, assuming he trusts his partner — and of course he does! — will win the first trick with his 10. Then, after he shifts to a heart, West takes two tricks in that suit before returning a club to take the contract down two.