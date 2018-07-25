Eugen Rosenstock-Huessy, a German-American, discussed speech and language as the dominant shaper of human character. For example: “Grammar and logic free language from being at the mercy of the tone of voice. Grammar protects us against misunderstanding the sound of an uttered name; logic protects us against what we say having double meaning.”
In today’s deal, concentrate on the word “double.” What should South rebid with his hand?
A minimum opening bid with a five-card suit usually has seven losers. With that, South would pass. With only five losers (and therefore two more winners), opener should jump to game. But what about this hand, which has six losers (two spades, two hearts, one diamond and one club)?
Then usually opener makes a game-try. He should bid three hearts, asking partner to decide whether to play in three spades, four hearts or four spades (or, unusually, three no-trump). Here, despite such a soft hand, with the double fit and hopefully useful side-suit singleton, North should raise to four hearts.
At the table, West thought he saw the killing defense: Duck a spade, get in with the heart king, cash the spade ace, give partner a spade ruff and watch him cash his minor-suit ace!
However, it didn’t go quite like that. South, guessing his opponent’s evil plan, won the first trick, cashed the heart ace and played another heart. Now, with both club honors onside, the contract had to make.
Finally, yes, East might have intervened with two no-trump over two spades to show his 5-5. Note that five diamonds doubled is a good save.