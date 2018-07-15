The character Carrie Bradshaw, in an episode of “Sex and the City,” said, “I admit it’s tempting to wish for the perfect boss, or the perfect parent, or the perfect outfit, but maybe the best any of us can do is not quit. Play the hand we’ve been given and accessorize the outfit we’ve got.”
At the bridge table, you have to play the hand you’ve been dealt, and you hope to employ it perfectly. In this deal, how would you proceed in four hearts after West leads his fourth-highest diamond?
North responded with the Jacoby two-no-trump response, showing at least four-card support and game-going values (at most seven losers). South rebid four hearts with a minimum opening and no singleton or void.
South starts with four potential losers: one diamond and three clubs. He has nine top tricks: three spades, five hearts and one diamond. Obviously, if the diamond finesse is working (West has led away from the king), that will provide a 10th trick. But if the finesse loses, declarer will have to avoid three club losers, which will probably require either finding East with both the ace and king or receiving a misdefense.
However, what about rejecting the diamond finesse?
Ah, yes — now we are getting somewhere. Win with the diamond ace, draw trumps and run the spades, discarding dummy’s diamond three. Then cast adrift with the last diamond. If the opponent who wins the trick opens up clubs, it limits South’s losers in the suit to two. If instead the defender leads a diamond, declarer ruffs on the board and sluffs a club from his hand.
© 2018 United Feature Syndi.