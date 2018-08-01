P.T. Barnum, he of circus fame, said, “Without promotion, something terrible happens ... nothing!”
That can apply not only in entertainment and business, but also at the bridge table. This week, we have looked at the technique of trump promotion, both how the defenders can generate an extra trump trick and how declarer can try to stop them. This deal is my favorite on the subject. What happens in three spades after West leads the heart ace?
South might have opened two clubs because he has nine winners in his own hand: four spades, three diamonds and two clubs. These days, the bidding is allowed to stop at three of a major or four of a minor if the responder has absolutely nothing to contribute to the cause.
Then, on the second round of the auction, South was sorely tempted to jump to four spades, hoping partner could provide one winner. In this case, there was good news: partner did not have a trick. But there was also bad news: Three spades was too high!
West opened with the heart ace: three, nine (playing high-low with a doubleton), two. West cashed the heart king: eight, four, seven. Then, when West continued with a third heart, East ruffed with the spade six. South overruffed with the spade nine, then led a sneaky spade 10, but West was not to be deflected from his path. He won with the king and played a fourth heart, which East ruffed with the spade eight. After declarer overruffed with the jack, he had the spade Q-4-2 left, and West had the A-5 hovering over him. The spade five had been promoted as a winner.