Oliver Wendell Holmes said, “Truth is tough. It will not break, like a bubble, at a touch; nay, you may kick it about all day like a football, and it will be round and full at evening.”
I hope that after you have kicked this deal around all day, my suggested truth will not break down under careful scrutiny.
What happens in three no-trump after West leads his fourth-highest spade?
This was the simplest of auctions, but the original declarer did not find the final contract easy.
South began with four top tricks: two spades and two hearts. He saw that he could establish five winners in the minors, but that would involve losing the lead twice. He wondered if he might also gain an extra major-suit trick or two. So, with that in mind, declarer called for dummy’s spade jack at trick one. He was miffed but not unduly concerned when East unexpectedly covered with the queen. South ducked the trick, won the second spade and played a diamond. However, West won that trick and cleared the spades. Then, when West got back in with the club ace, he cashed two spades to defeat the contract. The defenders took three spades and two aces.
As North pointed out, declarer’s error happened immediately. South should play low from the board at trick one and win with his king. He drives out the diamond ace, and West returns a spade. Now declarer finesses the jack. Yes, it loses, but East does not have another spade to play; and if he did, the suit would be splitting 4-3, and declarer would lose at most two spades and two minor-suit aces.