Joe E. Lewis, a former comedian, actor and singer, said, “I’ve been on such a losing streak that if I had been around, I would have taken General Custer and given points.”
Bridge players who do not count the points will end many deals as a loser — but obviously not with the same consequences as experienced by General Custer.
In this deal, South ends in three clubs. West leads the heart jack. East wins the first three tricks with the heart queen, king and ace, then shifts to a spade. How should South continue?
This deal is a good advertisement for inverted minor-suit raises, if also used by a passed hand (as I like to do). Then, a single raise of a one-club or one-diamond opening bid indicates at least game-invitational values (and denies a four-card or longer major, of course). Instead, a jump-raise to three of opener’s minor is pre-emptive: a weak hand with a lot of trumps.
In this deal, if North could have responded two clubs to show his values, the auction could have ended at that more-comfortable level.
South can afford one club loser, but not two. This requires finding an opponent with ace-doubleton. But which defender is more likely to have that trump holding?
Remember the bidding and count the points. East is known to have 9 in hearts, but he couldn’t open the bidding. So, he cannot have the club ace. This signposts the right route.
South, after winning trick four, should play a club to dummy’s king, then call for a club and play low from his hand. When West’s ace appears, the contract is home.