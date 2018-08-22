Michael Friedman, a philosopher of science, said, “The scientific name for an animal that doesn’t either run from or fight its enemies is lunch.”
The scientific name for a bridge player who attacks the wrong suit first is loser (usually).
Don’t join that endangered list in today’s deal. South is in three no-trump, and West leads the heart queen. What should declarer do at trick one? And when on lead, which black suit should he play on first?
South starts with five top tricks: two hearts, two diamonds and one club. If the club finesse is working, that will provide the necessary extra winners. But if it is losing, declarer will also need a spade trick.
But let’s begin with trick one. If South lets West’s queen hold the trick, West will probably lead another heart; but if he is a genius, he will shift to a diamond, which kills the contract here.
Then, after taking the first trick, South perhaps will have a natural reflex to run the club jack. Here, though, East would take the trick and return a heart. Then, when South plays a spade, West would win with his ace and cash two heart winners to defeat the contract. The defenders would take three hearts, one club and one spade.
The danger hand is West, the defender with the long hearts. His (potential) entry should be driven out first. Declarer must play a spade at trick two. If allowed to win the trick, he could continue spades, or cross to hand with a diamond and take the club finesse, when he must take at least one spade, two hearts, two diamonds and four clubs.
