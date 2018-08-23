Frank McCourt, an author, wrote, “Every life is a mystery. There is nobody whose life is normal and boring.”
There are few bridge deals that are normal and boring. In particular, occasionally there are deals that look normal, but appearances are deceptive.
In this deal, South is in the most popular contract of three no-trump. West leads his fourth-highest club, and East puts up the queen. How should South proceed?
Although five diamonds is a reasonable contract (but could go down, if declarer loses one diamond and two clubs), North’s jump to three no-trump is the percentage action.
This week, we have been looking at avoidance play, with declarer trying to keep a particular opponent off the lead. This is another example, but it is tough.
South starts with seven top tricks: three spades, two hearts, one diamond and one club (given the first trick). It looks normal, after taking the first trick, to run the diamond 10. If the finesse wins, the contract will roll home with three overtricks. South will ask his partner why he was so cautious in the auction!
But what happens if the finesse loses?
Right — East returns a club, and if West started with five or six of them, the contract goes down.
Instead, declarer needs to realize that if the diamond finesse is working, he does not need to take it. At trick two, he should play a diamond to dummy’s ace. In an ideal world, this will drop East’s singleton king. But if his majesty does not appear, South continues diamonds and hopes for the best.
