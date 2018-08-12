Alvin Toffler, a writer who in particular liked to discuss the digital and communication revolutions, said, “It is better to err on the side of daring than the side of caution.”
In life, perhaps, but less often at the bridge table. In this deal, for example, South is in four spades. West leads the heart jack. Declarer wins with dummy’s ace and plays a trump to his ace, East discarding a diamond. How should South continue?
North responded with the Jacoby two no-trump, showing at least four-card spade support and game-forcing values. South’s jump to four spades indicated a minimum with no side-suit singleton or void.
The 3-0 trump break left South believing that he needed the club finesse to work. So, he drew a second round of trumps, then ran the club jack. However, East won with the king and cashed his two high diamonds. West’s trump trick resulted in down one.
If it had been a pairs event, where overtricks can be so valuable, South’s line would have been understandable. But if declarer’s only desire was to make his contract, he should have cashed his other two heart tricks, then played a diamond.
Here, South would have gotten lucky. East would have taken his two winners, but then would have been endplayed. Whether he led a club (away from the king), or played a diamond or a heart (conceding a ruff-and-sluff), declarer would have avoided a club loser.
Note that if the diamond ace and king had been split, South would still have had the club finesse available on the back burner.
