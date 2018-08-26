Mortimer Adler, who founded the Institute for Philosophical Research, said, “In the case of good books, the point is not how many of them you can get through, but rather how many can get through to you.”
Surely the same point applies to bridge columns and books. For the next two weeks, we will see the point of points.
In this deal, how should South plan the play in three no-trump after West leads the spade two?
Although South would have preferred a stronger spade holding, he was right to bid one no-trump, showing a good 15 to an average 18 points. Making a takeout double would have risked partner’s advancing two clubs and leaving South with no accurate rebid.
Note West’s opening lead. With three low cards in partner’s unsupported suit, lead low. Only lead high if you have supported.
South starts with six top tricks: one spade, three hearts, one diamond and one club. He can gain the three extra winners that he needs by taking a successful minor-suit finesse — but which one?
Whenever you buy the contract after an opponent opened the bidding, count up the high-card points. Here, dummy has 10 and declarer 17. That leaves only 13 for East-West.
So, East must have the club king and the diamond king.
Now the right line ought to be clear. South, after winning the first, second or third trick with the spade ace, should play a club to dummy’s ace and run the diamond queen.
He repeats the diamond finesse two more times to end with nine tricks.
