Police say the gunman who killed seven people in West Texas last month was destructive and violent while hospitalized at a local psychiatric facility nearly two decades ago.
Waco Assistant Chief Robert Lanning said Wednesday that Seth Ator was being treated in July 2001 at an inpatient facility .
Lanning says Ator tore down the ceiling in his room, broke a chair, punched a hole in a wall and was so threatening some staff locked themselves in a nursing station and called the police.
Ator was later locked in a “seclusion room.” Lanning says when security went into the room Ator approached them holding a piece of pipe he’d pried from the toilet, and they pepper sprayed him.
Lanning says his statements are based on a police report from the incident.
Lanning said Ator was charged with criminal mischief, but the police records don’t indicate why he was initially taken to the psychiatric facility or if he had been committed. Officials with Ascension Providence hospital, where Ator was arrested, have not responded to questions.
“I don’t know that he was admitted or diagnosed,” Lanning said. “In this particular instance, it appears, that before they really had a chance to do anything, he became destructive and so they sent him to jail.”
— AP
