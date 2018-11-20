As families gather for Thanksgiving, Nickelodeon offers a silly treat with intergenerational appeal. Former “Kenan & Kel” stars Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson return to Nick for a repeat match on a special episode of “Double Dare” (7 p.m., TV-G).
Actress and digital star Liza Koshy serves as host, with original host Marc Summers along for color commentary. Look for Lori Beth Denberg (“All That”) as well.
Aimed at kids, the green slime-centric obstacle course game show has been around long enough to have entertained many of today’s parents. “Double Dare” premiered on Oct. 6, 1986. Summers hosted the series’ original run until it went off the air in 1993. At the time, it was one of the most popular original daily programs on cable television.
- Proof that not every bird is a butterball arrives on “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings). If asked to bet on the world’s fastest animal, many might suggest some swift jungle cat. But the prize goes to the peregrine falcon, capable of diving at nearly 200 mph nearly three times the speed of a sprinting cheetah.
“NOVA” explores how the falcon was driven to near extinction by the use of the DDT pesticide, but has since flourished on every continent. It seems equally at home in the wild and perched atop urban skyscrapers. We follow three native Chicago falcons from birth (or rather hatching) as they take their first awkward adolescent flights and eventually learn the skills that make them some of the world’s best hunters.
- “Mysteries at the Museum” (8 p.m., Travel, TV-PG) travels to Dallas to recall the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, 55 years ago tomorrow. Host Don Wildman pours over files in hopes of finding any new evidence or information pertaining to one of the most investigated and obsessed-about murders of the 20th century.
Holiday highlights
- The gang breaks bread at Charlie Brown’s ping-pong table on the 1973 special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-G).
- Facing the holidays for the first time without the grandmother who passed down her traditions, a woman finds a special someone in the 2018 romance “Reunited at Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- An overscheduled San Francisco executive inherits a cozy hotel in Alaska in the 2018 fantasy “My Christmas Inn” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG). Otherwise known as “Lifetime Tries to Out-Hallmark Hallmark.”
- “A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) has original sketches as well as vintage clips.
- A struggling flower shop owner falls for a rival florist in the 2018 holiday romance “A Christmas Arrangement” (9:03 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
Other highlights
- Anticipate the big day with FYI’s “Duck Dynasty” (5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday, TV-PG) marathon.
- Jane Lynch hosts the premiere of “Hollywood Game Night” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- The Lyons pick up the pieces on “Empire” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
- Ryan Seacrest hosts night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).
- The series “Sinking Cities” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) concludes with an examination of how the citizens of Miami are preparing for rising sea levels.
- Not even the Bishop’s endorsement carries the day for Lady Mae on the season finale of “Greenleaf” (9 p.m., OWN, TV-14).
Cult choice
Director Preston Sturges sends up the excesses of machine politics in the 1940 comedy “The Great McGinty” (7 p.m., TCM).
Series notes
Two castaways bicker on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A bittersweet homecoming on “Star” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Undercover at a posh resort on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Jay’s holiday toast leaves some feeling blue on “Modern Family” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... On two helpings of “Single Parents” (ABC, r, TV-PG), Will needs an intervention (8:30 p.m.), sleepover drama (9:30 p.m.).
A double homicide in New Hampshire on “Criminal Minds” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Beverly’s holiday dinner is for the birds on “The Goldbergs” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).