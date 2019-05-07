Do we stream Netflix for its quality series like “The Crown” and inventive fare including “BoJack Horseman”? Or for familiar, bingeable comfort food?
On a night filled with network season finales (see below), Netflix brings back a defunct series. Fox canceled “Lucifer” for a good old-fashioned reason: Its viewership declined in each of its three seasons.
Tom Ellis stars in this series based on a comic book character partially created by Neil Gaiman. Ellis plays the devil himself, who leaves the underworld to run a nightclub in L.A. and help the police solve crimes. Why, with all of the power in the universe at your disposal, would you choose to do that?
For all of its new series and ability to generate buzz about its dominant place in homes all over the world, Netflix finds itself in a curious spot. Many of its most-watched shows are still repeats of old network series. So, it adds “Lucifer” to “Friends,” “The Office” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Can a reboot of “Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place” be far behind?
- Speaking of reboots, Court TV is back as a digital channel, offering gavel-to-gavel coverage of trials for true-crime obsessives.
Court TV came of age in the 1990s, the time of the trials of the Menendez Brothers and O.J. Simpson. Court TV was rebranded as TruTV in 2008 by Time Warner. Its new incarnation is owned by E.W. Scripps, which has bought the rights to the old network’s “greatest hits.”
Court TV’s return could be timely. Obsession with true crime has spiked of late. The ID Network consists of little else. Netflix gained viewers with its “Mind of a Murderer” series, and HBO won Emmys with “The Jinx,” a docuseries about Robert Durst that helped reopen a case against the allegedly murderous millionaire. Hulu’s recent scripted series “The Act,” based on a true story of Munchausen syndrome by proxy leading to murder, ranks among that streaming service’s most popular offerings.
Viewers’ obsession with true crime didn’t start with Court TV. Before “I Love Lucy” or “The Milton Berle Show,” and even before many people owned television sets, a 1950-51 Senate hearing on organized crime became the first case of “must-see TV.” People would gather at taverns or loiter at appliance stores to watch the proceedings, known as the Kefauver Committee Hearings. According to David Halberstam’s book “The Fifties,” they were the galvanizing event that made TV seem substantial and essential.
- Cookie and Lucious deal with one betrayal too many on “Empire” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Barry breakdances on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Dr. Barry plays Cupid on “Schooled” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Alex anticipates her big day on “Star” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- A glance back at memorable birthdays on “Modern Family” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). When renewing this series, ABC announced that its next season would be its last. That’s at least five seasons too late.
- Angie stands up to her ex on “Single Parents” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- A patient poisons herself on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A hair salon erupts in flames on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Thieves target delivery trucks on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- The team infiltrates an engineering school on “Whiskey Cavalier” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- “Breakthrough: Ideas that Changed the World” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) surveys 9,000 years of human transportation ideas that preceded the automobile.
- The Staten Island gang faces the judgment of an international vampire tribunal on “What We Do in the Sha-
- dows” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
After discovering him in a bar bouncing-contest segment of a 1980 show called “Games People Play,” Sylvester Stallone cast Mr. T in the 1982 sequel “Rocky III” (6:30 p.m., IFC, TV-PG). The rest is hisTory.
Castaways compete on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Veronica needs help on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Competitors treat the world like their playground on “The Amazing Race” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Things get complicated on “Jane the Virgin” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Lost without a trace on “SEAL Team” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).