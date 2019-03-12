Now for something completely different. Discovery airs something called “Moonshiners: Whiskey Business” (9 p.m., TV-PG). This episode offers a slight variation on the “Moonshiners” formula. Tim Smith will take his years of experience in the backwoods distillery business and help mentor other whiskey makers. He’s the 80-proof version of Gordon Ramsay when he departs from “MasterChef” to travel to “Hell and Back” to save floundering restaurants.
The critic in me rejects the repetitive nature of these series. But I can see their appeal to viewers, who after a long day of hard work appreciate the comforting sameness of another day amongst “Alaskan Bush People” or the soothing predictability of Teutul-on-Teutul shenanigans.
Television is entering into a rather unpredictable phase. And I’m not just musing about how “Empire” (see below) adjusts to the news about Jussie Smollett or how “Riverdale” will deal with the sad and sudden death of star Luke Perry.
Whole networks are being swallowed as we speak. Sometime this month, most of the entertainment side of Fox becomes part of Disney. Just how two rival networks will look when one devours the other remains to be seen. But you can understand why the folks at Fox haven’t announced plans to cancel or renew “The Passage.” They may be too busy worrying about their jobs.
Fox is not alone. HBO CEO Richard Plepler recently announced his departure, a move most consider related to the acquisition of HBO’s parent company, Time Warner (a huge media entity), by AT&T (a huge company that is a telecommunications behemoth AND a media company). His exit comes roughly one month before the return of “Game of Thrones” for its final season. Will HBO still be HBO, post-merger and post-“Thrones”? Stay tuned.
And while big companies acquire each other, Netflix continues to dominate viewers’ attention. Today, the streaming giant releases the heist thriller “Triple Frontier,” starring Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal. At one time, (say two years ago), a film like this would be a major studio release. (“Triple” did have a very short theatrical run.) But basically, it’s just another offering, on another day, on Netflix.
Just last week, director Steven Spielberg argued that the Oscars should refrain from considering Netflix entries like “Roma” for Academy Awards. He feels that Netflix products should be considered television and honored with Emmys. But Netflix’s ability to disrupt moviegoer’s habits transcends the award season, as films like “Triple Frontier” demonstrate.
- A child’s vital signs wane on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
- Cookie and Lucious have control in sight on “Empire” (7 p.m., Fox,
- TV-14).
- A winner emerges on “The World’s Best” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- A blaze engulfs Casey’s apartment on
- “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
- Star sings the postpartum blues on “Star” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- F.P. (Skeet Ulrich) turns 50 on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- A rising politician scuttles an investigation on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
- A Rome adventure on “Whiskey Cavalier” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Gretchen’s anxiety
- flares on “You’re the Worst” (9 p.m., FXX, TV-MA).
A stoic young man (Johnny Depp) cares for his shut-in mother (Darlene Cates) and mentally impaired brother (Leonardo DiCaprio) while carrying on an affair with a married woman (Mary Steenburgen) in director Lasse Hallström’s memorable 1993 drama “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” (8:30 p.m., TMCX).
There’s an opportunity for immunity on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Beverly wants to appear on a local cooking show on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Secrets are revealed at the reunion on “Schooled” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... The gang invades Jay’s solo hike at Gloria’s request on “Modern Family” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Spencer discovers something new about his father’s reasons for leaving on “All American” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Poppy and Angie encounter Chris Harrison at the “Bachelor” mansion on “Single Parents” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).