Fox goes back to the future, by way of imitating cable, with the new series “First Responders Live” (8 p.m., TV-14). Produced by Dick Wolf of “Law & Order” fame, the series will offer live coverage of fire, police, EMTs and other first responders as they react to calls throughout the country. Every week, “First” will embed cameras and crews in a different set of cities.
Host Josh Elliott has worked at CBS News, ABC’s “Good Morning America” and NBC Sports. He was recently seen on National Geographic’s “Yellowstone Live” production.
If “Live” sounds familiar, it’s because of “PD Live,” now in its third season on A&E.
“First Responders Live” also hearkens back to Fox’s early history. Along with “Married With Children” and “The Simpsons,” “COPS” was among the first series to create a distinctive identity for the fledgling network. A very early example of documentarylike “reality” TV, it is among the longest-running series in television history, airing on Fox from 1989 to 2013 before moving to Spike (now Paramount), where it can still be found.
- The “Superman” prequel “Krypton” (9 p.m., Syfy, TV-14) returns for a second season. Set two generations before the Man of Steel’s flight from the doomed planet, it follows Superman’s grandfather Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) and his role in a resistance against the dictatorship of General Zod (Colin Salmon).
- Now streaming on Netflix, “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” recalls Dylan’s multi-city tour in 1975, a time when he was reconciling with some of the folk figures he had alienated during his departures into rock, blues and country. It also offered a chance to spend time with friends and mentors, including Joan Baez and poet Allen Ginsberg.
If this all sounds familiar to Dylan buffs, it’s because the tour was documented in Dylan’s own 1978 marathon film “Renaldo and Clara.” This marks at least the second Dylan documentary from Scorsese, who directed the 2005 PBS effort “No Direction Home.” Dylan also appeared in his 1978 concert movie “The Last Waltz.”
As mentioned in a recent Cult Choice in this column, Scorsese was an editor on the 1970 film “Woodstock” and has associated his work with rock music ever since. When not making concert films like the 2008 Rolling Stones documentary “Shine a Light,” he has filled his movies with rock music. I would argue that his 1990 masterpiece “Goodfellas” features the greatest rock jukebox score ever. I can’t hear Eric Clapton’s “Layla” without seeing a montage of dead gangsters.
Other highlights
- The Bruins and Blues meet in the deciding
- Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- If not required, look for repeats of “Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 p.m.) and “The InBetween” (9 p.m.).
- The top 20 confront their first challenge on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- ABC unspools three prime-time game shows: “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., TV-PG), the debut of “Card Sharks” (8 p.m., TV-PG) and “Match Game” (9 p.m., TV-14).
- Visionaries explore efforts to arrest climate change in the 2019 documentary “Ice on Fire” (7 p.m., HBO2, TV-PG).
- Competitors are challenged to insert layers of smaller birds into a turkey on “The Butcher” (9 p.m., History, TV-PG).
Cult choice
Decades before “Dirty Dancing” (8:20 p.m., Starz), a Catskills resort provided the setting for the 1950 MGM musical comedy “Two Weeks With Love” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), starring Jane Powell and Ricardo Montalban. A performance of the 1914 song “Aba Daba Honeymoon” by Debbie Reynolds and Carleton Carpenter became a radio hit.
Series notes
A Croatian interlude features poetry in motion on “The Amazing Race” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).
Rocky Carroll narrates “NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Rafael questions Mateo’s progress on “Jane the Virgin” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A hostage drama reveals a wanted fugitive on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Late night
Tessa Thompson appears on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Louie Anderson and Matt Braunger chat on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS) ... Beto O’Rourke and Billy Porter are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Chris Hemsworth and the Jonas Brothers on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC).
Andy Cohen and Ocean Vuong visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Tiffany Haddish, Don Cheadle and Keane appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:35 p.m., CBS).
