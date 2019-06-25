The word “debate” often suggests a one-on-one encounter. The two-night 2020 Democratic Candidates Debate (8 p.m., NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo) offers something resembling a scrum. Tonight and Thursday will offer viewers a chance to see and hear from 10 candidates on each night, 20 presidential hopefuls in all.
The announced moderators include Rachel Maddow, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd and Jose Diaz-Balart.
Is an event this crowded a real debate? Will it serve any purpose? Is it even good television?
On the most basic level, this event will determine who is or isn’t ready for prime time. The most well-known candidates have the most to lose. One gaffe can derail or distract a campaign. Unknowns have a chance to make an impression. Will a president emerge from this two-night spectacle? Or just another television sensation?
- The blending of politics and showbiz did not start with tonight’s debate or with the election of our current reality television president in 2016. Based on real events, the 1985 biographical drama “Marie: A True Story” (12:30 a.m., TCM) stars Sissy Spacek as Marie Ragghianti, the head of Tennessee’s parole board, fired for failing to go along with a culture of entrenched corruption.
The film also featured Jeff Daniels and Morgan Freeman, but the most notable performance was by Fred Thompson, a real-life Tennessee lawyer who had acted as Ragghianti’s lawyer and who played himself in the movie.
Thompson, who had served as a Senate counsel in the 1973 Watergate hearings, would himself become a senator for Tennessee, serving from 1994 to 2003 before joining the cast of “Law & Order.” He would leave that show to explore a presidential run in 2008. The Republican nomination that year would go to Arizona Sen. John McCain, who had a brief cameo in the 2005 comedy “Wedding Crashers” (7 p.m., E!, TV-14).
- “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) profiles the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization that represents the incarcerated, the poor and disadvantaged in Alabama courts.
