It looks like the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” can do more than standup. The actress Rachel Brosnahan, who plays the title character on the Emmy-winning Amazon Prime series, will narrate the documentary “Paris to Pittsburgh” (8 p.m., National Geographic, TV-PG).
The film’s title references remarks made by the president when he withdrew the United States from the Paris Accords on global warming. He stated that his America First policies put the priorities of the Pennsylvania city over an international agreement limiting greenhouse gases.
“Paris” interviews leaders in Pittsburgh who resent seeing their city reduced to a stereotype of smokestacks and steel mills that the city left behind more than half a century ago. They also contend that Pittsburgh residents are as concerned about climate change as people across the nation.
The film proceeds to catalog the effects of rising temperatures and the advent of extreme weather, including flooding in Florida, torrential rains in the corn belt and exterminating fires on the West Coast. It then travels to local communities and companies that have made a commitment to renewable energy like solar power.
While this film makes a strident case for the need for popular and political will to forestall the dire effects of rising temperatures, it also demonstrates the complexity of the media’s reaction to the issue.
National Geographic is partially owned by Fox, the home to Fox News Channel, where the “theory” of global warming is sometimes treated like a liberal conspiracy and where the president’s embrace of fossil fuels is championed as “populist.”
While shows like “Fox & Friends” are likely to trade in banal jokes about a winter blizzard “proving” the falsehood of climate change, the Murdoch-controlled Fox corporation has long taken a public stand on global warming.
More than a decade ago, the cast of “24” made public service announcements about the issue. That was right around the time 20th Century Fox distributed the 2004 climate catastrophe shocker “The Day After Tomorrow.”
It should be noted that Rupert Murdoch’s native Australia has been on the front lines of extreme climate change and faced devastating forest fires years before they became commonplace in California.
- In other documentary news, Netflix will stream “Out of Many, One,” a short (34 minutes) look at immigrants preparing for the U.S. citizenship test.
- The Britbox streaming service launches the “12 Joys of Britmas,” a holiday-themed celebration of U.K. holiday specials. Among the treats from the subscription service: the “Hairy Bikers Christmas Party,” a festival of middle-aged motorcyclists making merry.
Other highlights
- Jughead visits his mother (Gina Gershon) on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Floki’s numbers dwindle on “Vikings” (8 p.m., History, TV-14).
- A husband’s sketchy behavior raises concern on “Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery” (8 p.m., ID, TV-14).
- NBC repeats “A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy” (9 p.m., TV-PG).
- The holidays make it even harder for Delilah to break the big news on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
A producer (Judy Tyler) faces heartbreak as she turns a rough talent (Elvis Presley) into a star in the 1957 musical “Jailhouse Rock” (3 p.m., TCM), a film with several parallels to the political satire “A Face in the Crowd,” released the same year.
Series notes
Outwitting looms large on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... No funds, no talent on “Empire” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Barry’s Christmas spirit bugs Beverly on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... In-law complications on “American Housewife” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Down Mexico way on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Big talents on “Little Big Shots” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-G) ... Matteo sets social media on fire on “Star” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Haley’s big gift on “Modern Family” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Homecoming pressures on “All American” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Not-so-secret Santas on “Single Parents” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). Mutilations on “Criminal Minds” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).