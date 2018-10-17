Is “The Good Place” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) as good as some say, or entirely too aware of its own cleverness? Can a show that began as a cosmic experiment and that has become an ethics seminar ever be anything but artificial? Will its guinea pig-like characters ever change? Or merely rattle off quips until doomsday? Or when “The Good Place” has enough episodes to go into syndication?
This philosophical fantasy is often more about couples than actual characters. There is the pairing of the amoral Eleanor (Kristen Bell) with the frazzled ethics professor Chidi (William Jackson Harper) and the name-dropping international socialite Tahani (Jameela Jamil) with Jason (Manny Jacinto), the dumb-as-a-rock would-be DJ.
Overseeing this deceased gaggle are the heavenly emissaries the supernatural Michael (Ted Danson), a celestial tinkerer without any judgment whatsoever, and Janet (D’Arcy Carden), the human form of a Siri-like (or is that Alexa-like?) app with all of the knowledge in the universe.
Except for the sexual chemistry between Tahani and Jason, there’s no good reason why they have paired up as they have. Or behave as they do.
In many ways, “The Good Place” is an episodic variation on “Groundhog Day.” Only “Groundhog Day” didn’t wear its philosophizing on its sleeve. And as a movie, “Groundhog Day” had a beginning, middle and an end. “The Good Place” is an American television show, genetically programmed to move forward until corporate higher-ups pull the plug.
If this were British TV, it would end after a season or three. Over on Amazon Prime, “Forever,” a show very similar to “The Good Place” (and also featuring Maya Rudolph), appears to have wrapped up its cosmic pondering in one short season. Perhaps the greatest paradox of “The Good Place” is that if it were as good as some people think, it would be over by now.
- Speaking of cosmic pondering, Linus lays out his alternative holiday theology in “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-G) from 1966. In the 2013 special “Toy Story of Terror!” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-G), Woody, Buzz and the gang investigate spooky doings in a haunted motel.
Other highlights
- Johnny Depp stars in the 2012 adaptation of the campy soap “Dark Shadows” (5:30 p.m., Freeform).
- The Broncos and Cardinals meet in Glendale, Arizona on “Thursday Night
- Football” (7 p.m., Fox).
- The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox in Game 5 of the ALCS (7 p.m., TBS).
- Nosy neighbors uncover dark doings down the hall on “Station 19” (8 p.m. ABC, TV-14).
- Sisters discover their destiny on the pilot episode of the revamped “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14).
- An activist’s murder raises eyebrows on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Annalise wants a do-over on “How to Get Away With Murder” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Neglected by her band leader husband (Desi Arnaz), a worried wife (Lucille Ball) enlists the aid of her guardian angel who looks just like her favorite movie star, James Mason (as himself) in the 1956 comedy “Forever, Darling” (1 a.m. Friday, TCM).
Series notes
Pondering super-asymmetry on “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Kelly’s request throws Glenn for a loop on “Superstore” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Castiel offers advice on “Supernatural” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Researchers see double on “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Christy worries about Bonnie’s bad company on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Snappy dialogue and double entendres on “Will & Grace” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... The staff worries about publicizing a controversial book on “Murphy Brown” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Emet obsesses about her weight and looks on “I Feel Bad” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Hondo smells a rat when his girlfriend’s ex asks for help on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Late night
Lewis Hamilton is booked on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Joe Scar- borough, Mika Brzezinski, Laura Benanti and The Revivalists are on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS)
.