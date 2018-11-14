HBO offers a musical take on a fairy-tale classic. The voices of Alan Alda, Jeff Daniels and Alison Pill are heard in “The Emperor’s Newest Clothes” (5 p.m.) a cartoon reimagining of the Hans Christian Andersen fable about a vain king (Alda) whose need for constant praise results in his exposure in more ways than one.
“Clothes” includes original songs by Tony Award-winner William Finn (“Falsettos,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”). The half-hour children’s cartoon was written and produced by Sheila Nevins, former head of HBO’s documentary division.
- The stop-action cartoon superhero spoof “SuperMansion” begins streaming the Thanksgiving special “A Prayer for Mr. T” on Crackle. Created especially for the streaming service by some of the talent behind “Robot Chicken,” it stars the voice of Bryan Cranston as the venerable superhero Titanium Rex. Chris Pine voices Dr. Devizo, and Jillian Bell is Lex. Special guest voices include Jennifer Tilly, Tony Cavalero and Tom Root.
- “The Wine Show” (9 p.m., Ovation), enters its second season. Actor’s actor James Purefoy (“Hap and Leonard,” “Altered Carbon”) and Matthew Goode (“The Crown,” “Downton Abbey”) join Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) as they scour the globe in search of fine wines and everything that goes with their enjoyment.
They will be joined by wine expert Joe Fattorini, Michelin-star chef Stéphane Reynaud, critic Jancis Robinson, and sommelier Jaega Wise. You don’t have to enjoy wine to love this gorgeously produced series. “Wine Show” can also be streamed on Hulu.
Other highlights
- Not everyone is enchanted when young Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) gets to compete in an international wizarding tournament in the 2005 fantasy sequel “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (6:30 p.m., Syfy, TV-PG).
- The Green Bay Packers travel to Seattle to meet the Seahawks in NFL (7 p.m., Fox, NFL) action. The game can also be streamed on Amazon Prime.
- A windstorm fills the wards on “Grey’s Anatomy” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-PG).
- Kristin Chenoweth stars as a big-city publicist in a small Montana town in the 2009 holiday comedy “12 Men of Christmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
- A Thanksgiving fire threatens Seattle on “Station 19” (8 p.m. ABC, TV-PG).
- “American Pickers” (8 p.m., History, TV-PG) examines rock artifacts and memorabilia.
- Brooke Shields guest-stars as a former beauty contestant who awakens from a 10-year coma on “Murphy Brown” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- Stone asks Benson to investigate a troubling moment from his own past on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Connor and Olivia’s big day arrives on “How to Get Away With Murder” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Jet-lagged strangers (Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson) share conversation and time in Tokyo in the 2003 drama “Lost in Translation” (7 p.m., TMC). Director Sofia Coppola won an Oscar for her screenplay. Johansson can also be seen in the 2014 French sci-fi thriller “Lucy” (6:30 p.m. and 8:20 p.m., FXM) as a woman endowed with special powers after a synthetic drug leaks into her bloodstream. Shot in Taipei, New York and Paris, it was directed by Luc Besson.
Series notes
A research roadblock on “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Forced pleasantries become official policy on “Superstore” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Folks suddenly vanish on “Supernatural” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... A psychological approach to the holidays on “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Michael and Janet consult a wise one on “The Good Place” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Bonnie meddles on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Will guards a secret on “Will & Grace” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Rafael adjusts on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Scheduling woes on “I Feel Bad” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Paramilitary action on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).