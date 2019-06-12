Television’s revolving door ushers two sitcoms toward their exits as another returns. Two canceled NBC sitcoms air their finales as FX’s aggressively eccentric “Baskets” (9 p.m., TV-MA) endures.
Both departing comedies stood out in their own ways. “A.P. Bio” (7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) offered a curiously unlikable concept. Glenn Howerton starred as rising academic star forced to relocate to his hometown and teach at a mere high school after his postgraduate career went sideways. His disdain for his students and his mercenary use of their time and efforts for personal and professional revenge schemes never rose to the level of comedy. The show seemed to dare its audience to despise it, and viewers were only too eager to oblige. It joins a long list of comedies that flamed out in a second season when it was obvious they should have been canceled after one.
Wisely yanked after only a short outing, “Abby’s” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) offered a revival of the “Cheers” premise with a few unusual wrinkles. The bar where everybody knew your name was set outdoors in the hostess’ backyard. Much was made that the show itself was shot al fresco before a studio audience. I guess you had to be there.
If those two network comedies seemed contrived, “Baskets” grounds a near-cartoon concept in spectacularly mundane concerns, allowing its remarkable cast moments to shine.
Zach Galifianakis stars as Chip Baskets, a man who had to give up his dreams of working as a French-trained clown to work in a rodeo in his hometown of Bakersfield, California. He also plays his dirtbag twin brother, Dale. Louie Anderson portrays their mother, Christine, whose combination of agoraphobia, avoirdupois and affection offers the comedian a role of a lifetime.
Not to give too much away, but in the season opener, Christine obsesses about paint colors and about the relationship between her cat, Ronald Reagan, and Susan, the “Democrat” feline belonging to her new beau (Alex Morris). Chip frets about new business ventures for the Buckaroo Rodeo, now closed for the season. He also schemes a way to pick up his ex-wife, Penelope (Sabina Sciubba), from the airport. A vivacious singer who only married Chip for her green card, Penelope never fails to humiliate her ex.
Not unlike cooking or chemistry, comedy requires a careful blending of ingredients. With its remarkable mix of the bizarre and the banal, “Baskets” has found an amusing formula.
- “Strange Angel,” a pulpy tale of post-World War II rocketry and L.A.-based occult gatherings, returns for a second season, streaming on CBS All Access.
Other highlights
- Fox turns its cameras on the golf course, offering U.S. Open (6:30 p.m.) coverage in prime time.
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) and “NBA Countdown” (7:30 p.m.) anticipate Game 6 of the NBA playoffs (8 p.m.), between the Raptors and Warriors in Oakland.
- A chef’s noggin perks up Liv’s palate on “iZombie” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Possible terrorism on “Elementary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
TCM unspools four consecutive WWII movies starring John Wayne: “Back to Bataan” (1 p.m., TV-PG), “Flying Leathernecks” (3 p.m., TV-PG), “Operation Pacific” (5 p.m., TV-PG) and “Sands of Iwo Jima” (7 p.m., TV-PG).
Series notes
Amy is overwhelmed on “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Overexposed on “Superstore” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Bad marks on “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
Marjorie needs bucking up on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A plan with a van on “In the Dark” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Wigging out on “Life in Pieces” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Stone invites Benson to dig into his history on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Late night
Rep. Tim Ryan is booked on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Don Cheadle is booked on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS, TV-14)... Kevin Bacon, Mark Ronson and Lykke Li are scheduled on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Sienna Miller, Josh Charles, Ryan Tedder and OneRepublic on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Tom Hanks, Pamela Adlon and Koffee appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (10:35 p.m., ABC).
Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Regina Spektor visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Dax Shepard, Jodie Comer, Paul Rudd and Avril Lavigne appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r).