Katee Sackhoff returns to outer space. The “Battlestar Galactica” star appears in the new Netflix series “Another Life,” as the somewhat rattled astronaut Niko Brekinridge, at the command of a spacecraft out to discover the origins of an enigmatic alien probe that has landed on Earth.
More of a light show or a public art installation than an intergalactic invasion, the artifact raises more questions than panic. At least initially.
Niko’s earthbound husband, Erik Wallace (Justin Chatwin), has been put in charge of trying to figure the darned thing out. He’s obviously upset that he’ll be separated from Niko by a couple of light-years. Our suspicions are raised when she’s first seen waking from suspended animation on her spacecraft and engaged in intense conversation with a handsome man named William (Samuel Anderson), while she’s wearing little more than a sports bra. Rest assured, her marriage is safe. William is no more than an animated interface to the ship’s computer system.
Niko’s real problems stem from her astronaut rival Ian Yerxa (Tyler Hoechlin), the brash guy who always assumed that he would be in command. At the risk of saying too much, the pilot episode includes a ship’s mutiny and its violent aftermath, and much danger to the crew and its mission.
Meanwhile back on planet Earth, Erik is distracted from his cosmic deciphering assignment by the entreaties of Harper Glass (Selma Blair), a tabloid-y “influencer” and media heavyweight who has a bad history with Niko.
There’s a lot going on, both on Earth and in the heavens above. Unfortunately, given the 10-episode running length of “Another Life,” things unfold rather slowly. Perhaps that’s intentional, a means of heightening the psychological elements. But “Life” seems driven more by neuroses than fear. This is a high-strung bunch. The brittle atmosphere isn’t helped by the almost absurd prettiness of the cast. Nearly every astronaut under Niko’s command looks like he or she walked off a fashion runway. Too many scenes are shot to show off the “ripped” muscle tone of the participants. Makes you miss the paunch of Capt. Kirk.
- TCM unspools films featuring stage and screen actor Albert Finney, who died on Feb. 17. The marathon includes “Annie” (7 p.m., TV-PG); “Tom Jones” (9:15 p.m., TV-14); “Saturday Night and Sunday Morning” (11:30 p.m., TV-14); “The Dresser” (1:15 a.m. Friday, TV-14) and “Night Must Fall” (3:30 a.m. Friday, TV-PG).
Other highlights
- Liv makes a shocking discovery on the second-to-last episode of “iZombie” (7 a.m., CW, TV-14).
- Ben and Xander discover Chris’ military links on “Siren” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- Christmas in July is almost over! It’s almost “too late” to catch “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (7 p.m., CMT, TV-14); “A Royal Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G); “A Gift to Remember” (9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G) and “Elf” (9:15 p.m., CMT, TV-PG).
- A curious proposal on “Elementary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- A refinery explodes on “Reef Break” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Up on the roof on “Baskets” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Oppressed by her father (Ralph Richardson), a spinster (Olivia de Havilland) falls for a fortune hunter (Montgomery Clift) in the 1949 drama “The Heiress” (5 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).
Series notes
Tropical distractions on “Love Island” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Sweet and savory on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... The windmills of the mindless spin on “Holey Moley” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-PG).
Julie Chen Moonves hosts “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Jane Lynch hosts “Hollywood Game Night” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “Spin the Wheel” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Leftovers loom large on “Family Food Fight” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Rebb betrays Talon on “The Outpost” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... A brothel overdose raises questions on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Late night
Andrew Yang is booked on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Sophie Turner appears on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS, r) ... Jeff Goldblum and Aisha Tyler are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kevin Delaney, Zachary Quinto, Betty Gilpin and Mike Vecchione on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Sen. Bernie Sanders, Eugenio Derbez and the Raconteurs appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (10:35 p.m., ABC).
Michael Moore, Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Lanegan visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Keegan-Michael Key, Terry Crews and Joshua Jay appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:35 p.m., CBS).