Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...ALL OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO REDUCED VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW-BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU. &&