“Young Sheldon,” starring Iain Armitage (left) and Raegan Revord and airing at 7 p.m. on CBS, continues to be the most-watched comedy on TV, with 8.9 million viewers last week. It was one of the top three most-watched U.S. shows from Feb. 10-16, behind “NCIS” and “FBI,” all on the “eye” network.