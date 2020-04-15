Disney scrambles its schedule to present “The Disney Family Singalong” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). Famous performers will perform numbers from Disney films and cartoons from the quarantined comfort of their own homes.
Ryan Seacrest hosts. On-screen lyrics will enable viewers to sing along at home. This is an entertainment staple at least as old as the “Follow-the-bouncing-ball” cartoons that preceded movie features in cinemas back in the 1940s.
Participants include Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth and Luke Evans as well as Michael Buble, Josh Gad, Derek and Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley and John Stamos.
The special will double as a charity fundraiser for food banks.
The necessity for such fundraisers is obvious. The need for the “Singalong” is driven by an industry in a crisis of its own. Networks are simply running out of programs produced before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sound stages and studios. For “Grey’s Anatomy” and countless other series, fans are faced with seasons put on indefinite hiatus.
This emergency has inspired innovations like “Singalong” and the recent all-remote episode of “Saturday Night Live.”
It has also necessitated the return of network practices not seen in years, if not decades. CBS has announced that its May Sunday schedule will consist of movie favorites from the Paramount vault. The popcorn fest starts May 3 with “Forrest Gump.”
CBS has not devoted a night to movies since 2006. And those were made-for-network fare.
- Syfy also wants to comfort viewers with nostalgia. Beginning today, the network devotes part of every Thursday to marathon airings of the syndicated hit “Xena: Warrior Princess” (5 a.m. through 3 p.m.). “Xena” star Lucy Lawless currently can be found in the Australian series “My Life Is Murder,” streaming on Acorn.
Curiously, one of Lawless’ post-Xena roles was as an intrepid undersecretary of agriculture forced to save the world in a series of cheesy movies like the 2005 shocker “Locusts,” produced as one of those CBS movies of the week mentioned above.
Other highlights
- Tired of self-isolating? Boris Karloff stars in the 1945 shocker “Isle of the Dead” (4 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), about people living under quarantine who fear that one of their neighbors is a vampire.
- On two helpings of “Last Man Standing” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG): bowling brings out Mike’s competitive streak (7 p.m.); secrets fester (7:30 p.m., r).
- Posing for a charity calendar on “Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- A plan emerges on the second-season premiere of “In the Dark” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) about a drunken, blind party girl turned amateur sleuth.
- A woman seeks out arrest for political reasons on “Tommy” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- A new date-rape drug gives a predator an advantage on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Fight or flight on “How to Get Away With Murder” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- A memory jolts Sam on “Better Things” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Cult choice
A visual masterpiece about worker drones, class divide and robots, director Fritz Lang’s 1927 fantasy “Metropolis” (10 p.m., TCM, TV-PG) still speaks to viewers after nearly a century.
Series notes
A eureka moment on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A new initiative means more work on “Superstore” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... A possible Pussycats revival on “Katy Keene” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Dating advice rejected on “Man With a Plan” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Holt asks a personal favor on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Too close for comfort on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Future plans on “Will & Grace” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Rob Lowe hosts “Mental Samurai” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Outstanding debts on “Broke” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Guess who’s staying after dinner on “Indebted” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Late night
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) practices social distancing ... Julia Louis-Dreyfus appears on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS).
Trevor Noah and Christine and the Queens are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Chelsea Handler, Kelly Clarkson and Michael McDonald on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC).
Bill Hader visits “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Bob Odenkirk, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:35 p.m., CBS).
