“It’s not a witch hunt! It’s a reckoning.” Expect to hear that line more than once in the “new” reboot of “Charmed” (8 p.m. Sunday, CW, TV-14). The occult soap opera has returned for the #MeToo era, featuring a more diverse cast.
The story revolves around Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffery), the daughters of a professor who dies shortly after becoming embroiled in a university sexual harassment case against a male department head. Such topical (and earthbound) concerns give way to weightier matters when they discover a long-lost half-sister, Macy (Madeleine Mantock), who had been their dead mother’s closely held secret.
Once united, the three young women display remarkable powers, and are visited by Harry Greenwood (Rupert Evans), a long-deceased warlock known as a “Whitelighter,” sent to help them discover their potential. Think of him as Charlie to their angels.
Apparently, they’re not only powerful witches, but also the only thing between (wo)mankind and a coming apocalypse, a dire End Times whose signs and portents include the results of the 2016 election.
Yes, this is “Charmed” for the “woke” generation. It’s so soaked in contemporary gender politics that one almost forgets that #MeToo spokesperson Rose McGowan starred in its first incarnation. Happily, this “Charmed” never loses its campy sense of humor, proof that the powerful spirit of the late Aaron Spelling is still felt.
- Jennifer Garner (“Alias”) returns to episodic television on “Camping” (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA), a comedy of (bad) manners set in the great outdoors. Kathryn (Garner) has organized, or rather obsessively over-planned, a rustic getaway for her husband, Walter (David Tennant). Her best intentions unravel almost immediately. The campsite is a shambles, and one of the invited couples has split up in dramatic fashion, telling everyone but Kathryn about the juicy details.
Written by Lena Dunham (“Girls”), “Camping” is filled with self-absorbed characters each endowed with many grating quirks. Juliette Lewis makes the most of her role as a spontaneous free-spirit sent, it seems, to torture Kathryn.
A half-hour series, it only seems like it lasts 60 minutes.
- ABC launches the prime-time talkfest “The Alec Baldwin Show” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-14). In brief snippets made available for publicity’s sake, the host hopes to slow things down to enable meaningful conversation between guests and avoid the kind of packaged “let’s set up the movie clip” patter that characterizes most talk shows. Baldwin’s first guests are Robert De Niro and Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”).
Baldwin’s scripted work on “Saturday Night Live,” “30 Rock” and “Will & Grace” emphasized blustery, one-sided conversations. Except for his stints on TCM, chatting with the late Robert Osborne, there’s little in Baldwin’s impressive career that suggests he’s up for the give-and-take and actual listening required to carry on a conversation.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): a profile of National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore, who’s out to photograph every living species in captivity.
- Kara greets a new colleague on the fourth season premiere of “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- The new arrival adjusts on “Doctor Who” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG).
- Larry leaves for London on “The Durrells in Corfu” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
- The New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in “Sunday Night Football” (7:20 p.m., NBC).
- Parliament inspires Ross on “Poldark” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).
- Building bridges on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- “U.S. Secret Service: On the Front Line” (8 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14) follow agents as they protect the president.
- Candy makes the most of shooting on location on “The Deuce” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- “American Masters” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) profiles violinist Itzhak Perlman.
- The State Department investigates an attack on the White House on “Madam Secretary” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Cult choice
Rafael Portillo directed the 1958 Mexican horror film “The Robot vs. the Aztec Mummy” (9:45 p.m. Sunday, TCM), later acquired and dubbed into English by grade-Z producer K. Gordon Murray.
Series notes
“Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC) ... Heaven’s Gate on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Celebrated youth cut a rug on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Miles reverse-engineers the latest suggestion on “God Friended Me” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Overdoing a school project on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A product to reduce pet shedding on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Stewie feels snubbed on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A foreign potentate is threatened on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A visit from the kids on “Rel” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
