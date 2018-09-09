In many ways, adult society is divided into those who are dating or looking for dates and those who are settled down and safely beyond the burden of dating and desire.
In the 1993 comedy “Sleepless in Seattle,” a widowed Tom Hanks is mentored by a friend (Rob Reiner), who counsels him that a date now features a fancy dessert called “tiramisu,” something that has emerged since the 1970s, when Hanks’ character last faced a first date.
According to the 2018 documentary “Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), an entire generation of teens and 20-somethings has come of age in the era of digital dating apps and devices, which lend courtship all the immediacy, convenience and transactional depersonalization of hailing a ride on Uber.
Here to discuss the lucrative and addictive nature of dating apps are Jonathan Badeen, co-founder and CSO of Tinder; Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble; Justin McLeod, founder and CEO of Hinge; and Mandy Ginsberg, CEO of Match Group, which owns Tinder and OkCupid.
On hand to discuss some of the personal horror stories and societal perils of using dating apps is writer Nancy Jo Sales, author of the 2015 Vanity Fair piece “Tinder and the Dawn of the Dating Apocalypse.” She also wrote and directed “Swiped.”
- The “CBS Fall Preview” (7:30 p.m., TV-PG) offers glimpses at the network’s new series, including two 1980s reboots exhumed in very different ways. The “Magnum P.I.” revival fits into the network’s successful track record of finding audiences for shiny new and fairly generic takes on “Hawaii Five-0” and “MacGyver,” all sporting casts who have come of age since the original’s cancellation. Besides, the original Magnum, Tom Selleck, already appears on CBS’s “Blue Bloods.”
The “Murphy Brown” reunion series is another matter. It arrives on the heels of the success, implosion and resurrection of “Roseanne.” Both were politically charged series of the first Bush era. And both return with original and surviving cast members.
“Murphy” also seems to be following in another venerable CBS tradition, one with very checkered, if not sad, associations. It recalls the variety of sitcoms starring Lucille Ball and Mary Tyler Moore that arrived years and decades after their classic, eponymous shows.
- Two of the summer’s competition series conclude tonight. The obstacles give way to a champion on the season finale of “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). And a winner emerges from the final four on “So You Think You Can Dance” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Starz Encore unspools the 1989 miniseries “Lonesome Dove” (5 p.m.).
- The Detroit Lions host the New York Jets in NFL action (6:10 p.m., ESPN), still commonly referred to as “Monday Night Football.” A second game features the Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders (9:15 p.m.).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.