Sometimes people prefer meat loaf. Among the themes at Monday’s Emmy ceremonies was the battle for statues between HBO and Netflix. But you really can’t compare the two. If the premium cable outlet HBO were a restaurant, it would be a pricey place offering a gourmet menu. Netflix’s offerings are as vast as a giant food court, a place where you can indulge in high- and low-brow tastes, challenging entrees as well as simple comfort food.
Not only does Netflix serve meat loaf, it’s also not above reheating other people’s leftovers. It has rebooted “Gilmore Girls,” “Arrested Development,” “Full House” and “One Day at a Time.”
Netflix’s new series “The Good Cop” is not a reboot. But it couldn’t be more familiar. For starters, it stars Tony Danza, of “Taxi,” “Baby Talk,” “Hudson Street” “Who’s the Boss?” and “The Tony Danza Show,” among others.
He’s given free rein to vent all of his familiar tricks as Tony Caruso Sr., a disgraced cop recently released from prison to the custody of his son and namesake (Josh Groban), a squeaky-clean cop whose obsessive-compulsive issues about following the rules have earned him the nickname “the Boy Scout” and a few uglier sobriquets.
Hiding behind glasses, singer Groban has a distinct resemblance to the title character of the “Where’s Waldo?” books. Despite what seems like a near-parody of stunt casting, the two leads share a breezy chemistry.
Beyond even Danza’s presence, the most familiar aspect of “The Good Cop” is its creator, Andy Breckman, the writer behind USA’s “Monk.” Young Tony shares many of Adrian Monk’s tics. And just as Monk mourned his dead wife and vowed to find her killers, the two Tonys seethe at the unsolved death of Mrs. Caruso, wife and mother.
Like “Monk,” this series features a jazzy score and a casual tone. Most cops are morally ambiguous and slightly overweight and overmatched by circumstances until young Tony solves things in the third act with his remarkable focus and attention to detail.
“The Good Cop” will never be mistaken for Golden Age TV, but it’s thoroughly likable.
- Strangers (Emma Stone and Jonah Hill) submit to a pharmaceutical trial, with unexpected results, in the Netflix miniseries “Maniac,” streaming today. Adapted from a Norwegian series.
- Actress Rashida Jones directed the documentary “Quincy,” streaming today on Netflix. It profiles her father, musical legend Quincy Jones, an arranger and producer for talent as diverse as Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, Miles Davis and Michael Jackson.
- Musicians Elvis Costello and Diana Krall add their voices to the children’s cartoon “Pete the Cat,” streaming today on Amazon Prime.
- On two episodes of “I Feel Bad” (NBC, r, TV-14), mother-daughter daze (7 p.m.), me time (7:30 p.m.).
- The ship crash-lands on an unknown planet on “The Orville” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
- Fred Savage hosts “Child Support” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
- Ex-cons go on a drive-by spree on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Series notes
On two episodes of “Masters of Illusion” (CW, TV-14), a switcheroo (7 p.m.), smart money (7:30 p.m., r) ...
Kevin Hart hosts the season finale of “TKO: Total Knock Out” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A two-hour “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
