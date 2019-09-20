Ripped from fairly recent headlines, “Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14) has everything you could hope for in a lurid made-for-TV effort. And if sex, celebrity, mind control and cults weren’t enough to entice Lifetime viewers, there’s always the subtitle. Just keep telling yourself: You’re not engaging in sordid voyeurism. You’re rooting for the mom!
Look for Peter Facinelli (“Twilight”) as the charismatic leader of the hard-to-pronounce cult that branded its members like livestock and encouraged them to engage in degrading sexual submission to reach their “full potential.”
The cult would ensnare Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman (Trina Corkum) and actress Allison Mack of “Smallville” fame. While casually following this weird story, I always wondered how a cult so bizarre and celebrity-centric ended up in Albany, New York.
- As it has for the last six years, AXS will broadcast music from the “Farm Aid Festival” (6:30 p.m.). Look for performances from Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Margo Price and others. Now in its 34th year, the festival founded by Nelson will be held this year at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin.
In addition to performances from this year’s concert, this “Farm Aid” event will include performance clips and interviews from previous gatherings.
Other highlights
- College football action includes Oregon at Stanford (6 p.m., ESPN); Oklahoma State at Texas (6:30 p.m., ABC) and Notre Dame at Georgia (7 p.m., CBS).
- Mark David Hall (“Did America Have a Christian Founding?”) and Andrew Seidel (“The Founding Myth”) appear on “Author Debate on the Influence of Christianity on America’s Founders” (6:30 p.m., CSPAN2).
- The “2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards” (7 p.m., FXX) honors outstanding artistic and technical achievements.
Who ya gonna call when “When Calls the Heart” runs afoul of a celebrity scandal? The spin-off “When Hope Calls” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G) will just have to do
Cult choice
Belgian filmmaker Chantal Ackerman uses very long takes to explore the mysteries and unexpected beauty of a tattered New York hotel in the 1972 documentary “Hotel Monterey” (9:30 p.m., TCM, TV-G).
Series notes
Valentine’s Day on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A sneak peek at the upcoming season of “The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, r).
