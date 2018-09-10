Nobody kicks off a new season touting modest expectations. Not in so many words, at least. But a network preview titled “Brooklyn Nine-Nine Presents NBC 2018” (9 p.m., TV-PG) projects an air of understatement.
But how do you tout “Brooklyn” as a marquee hit when it’s been anything but?
“We’ve got the show that Fox canceled! And we’re not letting go! Until the ratings tell us to! Just like they already told Fox!”
Those aren’t words to warm any marketer’s soul.
Truth be told, this show has often made me smile, if not laugh, and many feel the same way. Just not enough to make it a success in a crowded field. This series has been distributed by NBC Universal Television, so its revival and return is a bit of a corporate homecoming.
Again, words of faint praise just keep flowing: “We own it anyway, so why not show it?”
NBC deserves some commendation for standing by a show it loves. And reviving this Fox castoff is hardly as morbid as reviving “Murphy Brown.”
“Brooklyn” joins a small group of sitcoms that have changed networks. They include “Taxi,” “Diff’rent Strokes” and “Family Matters.” Those are from the days when networks dominated the conversation.
And NBC isn’t the only network celebrating a series that has changed addresses. Fox will air the sixth season of the old ABC comedy “Last Man Standing” later this fall.
It’s most interesting to note that in the months since Fox canceled “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” on May 10 and NBC snapped it up on May 11, Netflix has launched hundreds of new shows, a staggering total that continues to redefine the way television is viewed and reviewed.
- “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS) presents “Left Behind America,” a look at Dayton, Ohio, and the social and economic changes that have occurred since the region’s boom times went bust.
- TV-themed DVDs available today include “This Is Us” season two.
Other highlights
- Starz Encore unspools the 1993 miniseries “Return to Lonesome Dove” (6:34 p.m., TV-14).
- The semifinals unfold live on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- “The Great American Read” (7 p.m., PBS) returns for fall, reviewing a list of the 100 most-beloved books.
- Floods foil best-laid plans on “Alaskan Bush People” (7 p.m., Discovery).
- Global warming leads to calamity in the 2004 thriller “The Day After Tomorrow” (7 p.m., AMC), followed by the 1998 extinction event drama “Deep Impact” (9:35 p.m.). Enjoy!
- A mute suspect’s case is all over but for the shouting on “Bull” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
- Facing a grand jury, Pride goes rogue on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
- Eric’s motives remain in doubt on “Castaways” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Survivors must engage in the most deadly game on “Wrecked” (9 p.m., TBS, TV-MA).
Series notes
A familiar face shows up at a funeral on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Familiar faces frolic and flirt on “Bachelor in Paradise” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Outthinking the Thinker takes some thought on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).
