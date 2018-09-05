A cooking competition and a glance at regional cuisines, “Bite Club” (8 p.m., Food, TV-G) unfolds over six episodes, each set in a different city. In every hour, five local chefs meet on neutral ground. A quick competition reduces two chefs to judges and pits the remaining three against each other in a lightning round of cooking battles to determine that city’s Bite Club champ.
Tonight’s action begins in Chicago, followed by “Bite Club” rumbles in Savannah, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Charleston and Nashville. Veteran Food Network host Tyler Florence serves as host.
- A four-part true-life tale of a botched robbery that careens into a hostage drama, “54 Hours” begins streaming on Sundance Now, the subscription service from AMC. Based on the 1988 Gladbeck hostage crisis, “Hours” follows two hapless robbers, who, during their rushed escape, manage to take a bus and its passengers hostage, greatly increasing their exposure and creating a logistical nightmare. Their amateur efforts are more than matched by the bungling of the police, and the tragic farce becomes a feast for a ravenous media.
- Hulu begins streaming a second season of “I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman.” The comic, best known for her explicit material, reaches out across cultural and social divides to understand her fellow citizens. Over the course of the first season, she explored the so-called War on Christmas, the rise of white nationalism, spoke with a conservative living deep in the heart of Hollywood and met with immigrants to discuss their dreams.
Nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, the show has received warm accolades for its resistance to hostility and emphasis on a shared humanity.
Other highlights
- U.S. Open tennis (6 p.m., ESPN).
- The Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons as a new NFL season begins (7:30 p.m., NBC).
- A clear bridge between “The Godfather” films and “The Sopranos,” director Martin Scorsese’s 1990 epic “Goodfellas” (7 p.m., HBO) revolutionized the gangster genre by introducing the point of view of a woman (Lorraine Bracco), the feisty wife of the film’s main narrator (Ray Liotta).
- Highlights from the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (7 p.m., C-Span2).
- A friend hires the duo to find a stolen painting with a big price tag on “Take Two” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- A precocious girl (Mary Badham) observes all as her widowed lawyer father (Gregory Peck) defends a black man in a rape case in Depression-era Alabama in the 1962 adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” (9:30 p.m., TCM).
