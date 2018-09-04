Except for reality shows and soap operas, 13 years is an eternity on television. So it’s pretty remarkable that “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (9 p.m., FXX, TV-MA) is entering its 13th season. It’s even been renewed for a 14th, tying it with “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” for the most seasons of any live-action sitcom.
That “record” arrives with many major asterisks, most having to do with the differences between network and cable seasons. “Frasier” ran for 11 seasons on NBC, but aired 264 episodes. To date, “Sunny” has only aired 134.
“Sunny” has also changed networks, airing on the comedy-themed FXX as opposed to FX, where it debuted in 2005. In many ways, “Sunny” set the attitude for other FX and FXX comedies. Dark in tone, it’s about the unfiltered ids of impetuous slobs. As such, it’s a perfect match for FXX’s “Archer,” another former FX comedy where anything can happen and frequently does, because nothing much matters.
FX has become known for Emmy-worthy dramas like “American Crime Story” and “Feud.” FXX is a safe destination for advertisers seeking adolescent males of any age.
- “Born This Way” (7 p.m., A&E, TV-PG), the widely honored reality series that follows seven adults with Down syndrome, wraps up its fourth season with everybody’s idea of the perfect season finale: a wedding between two cast members.
The two-hour special follows Cristina and Angel as they anticipate their big day. Ever focused on how the differently abled adjust to adult situations, “Born This Way” explores the couple’s trepidations and anticipations about a lifetime of shared quarters, intimacy and sacrifice. Just the things a “normal” couple might do.
- You have to admire a series where even the identity of the main character is in doubt. “Castle Rock” streams its next-to-last episode on Hulu. It arrives after last week’s “alternative” view of the proceedings, bringing back a few characters we’d been led to believe were 6 feet under. Now we get to discover whether that was a one-off vision or the “real” deal. One of the creepier offerings of the year.
- The quarterfinals of the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Championships (6 p.m., ESPN).
- Five move on to the finals on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- The top six take over a restaurant on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- CSPAN2 re-airs the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (7 p.m.).
- John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle and Eric Andre recall their school days on the comedy special “Back to School: Just for Laughs” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
- “Mysteries at the Museum” (8 p.m., Travel, TV-PG) recalls an epic rowboat rescue.
- Louis prepares for fatherhood on “Suits” (8 p.m., USA, TV-14).
- “Inside the NFL” (8 p.m., Showtime) anticipates the upcoming 40th season.
- “Ancient Invisible Cities” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) explores the secrets of ancient Cairo.
- The top three vie for the finals on “World of Dance” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- A guilt-free snack on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
- Ambrose learns more about the compound’s dark, violent secrets on “The Sinner” (9 p.m., USA, TV-MA).
An adolescent girl’s emotions come to life in the highly conceptual 2015 Pixar comedy “Inside Out” (8 p.m., Freeform, TV-PG).
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Spring break madness on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Joanna and Billy face many hurdles on “Burden of Truth” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14)
