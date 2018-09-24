Is there anything new in “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14)? Based on the book “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital” by Eric Manheimer, the NBC drama follows Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold, “The Blacklist”) as the indefatigable new medical director of the public institution known as “The Dam” to patients and ambulance drivers alike.
In a crowded pilot, Goodwin is seen shaking up every part of the massive institution, firing the entire cardiac surgery team, revolutionizing the lunch room and reining in the fetching Dr. Hana Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) because she’d rather be a fund-raiser than a brilliant doctor.
Meanwhile, Goodwin seems to take a personal interest in every single patient in the massive facility, all the while stressing over the troubled pregnancy of his estranged wife and battling an annoying sore throat that (spoiler alert) may or may not be serious.
With so much focus on the crusading medical director, there’s hardly any time for frisky frolics between surgeons and nurses. There are a few moments of this, but they seem perfunctory.
Goodwin’s savior complex is matched by the series’ use of soaring architecture as a backdrop. In real life, the Bellevue facility that inspired this show is the product of centuries of piecemeal expansion. Its reputation as a gloomy structure is legendary. Scenes from the “The Godfather” were shot at Bellevue because director Francis Ford Coppola thought it looked ancient and rather scary. And that was nearly 50 years ago.
- For the first minute or two, “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) features actual, believable dialogue between three young people returning from school. Then things start blowing up, reminding us we are in a CBS police procedural, where moments without talk of bombs, forensics, MS-13 gangs, wounded warriors, fallen comrades or terrorism are considered just too much for us to take in.
To be fair, “FBI” does work as an entertaining hourlong thriller, following a series of crimes in one direction only to find the real bad guy somewhere out in left field early in the third act. If that pattern seems familiar, it’s because “FBI” is from producer Dick Wolf, behind at least a generation of “Law & Order” episodes.
- TV-themed DVDs available today include “Midsomer Murders Season 20.”
Season premieres
- The search for Vance continues on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Reeva purges the inner circle on “The Gifted” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- The gang takes their 38th birthdays very seriously on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Murtaugh adjusts to a new partner on “Lethal Weapon” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Pride recovers as his team hunts for his attacker on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Other highlights
- “The Great American Read” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) tackles heroes.
- New rivals and opportunities on “Mayans M.C.” (9 p.m., FX, TV-14).
- “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) promotes the ABC series “The Rookie.”
- Blind auditions on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
