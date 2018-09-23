If shows were judged by their influences, the new supernatural family melodrama “Manifest” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) would be very good indeed. In a clear nod to “Lost,” arguably the last great network show, it begins with a cosmic twist arising from an airline flight. And like the excellent French series “The Returned,” it gains spiritual and emotional heft from the notion of loved ones coming back seemingly from the dead. Its story also offers a nod to the incomparable “Twilight Zone.”
“Manifest” follows passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, most notably three members of an extended family of vacationers bumped onto the flight by an overbooking oversight. A moment of extreme turbulence sends passengers into momentary panic before the captain takes command and prepares to land. Only when they arrive at the airport do they discover that five years have transpired.
Troubled police officer Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), her brother (Josh Dallas) and his cancer-stricken son (Jack Messina), are suddenly faced with a family tragedy and a world that has moved on without them. Before the flight, Michaela’s boyfriend had been begging for her hand in marriage. But now she discovers he has married her best friend. Michaela’s mother, the scripture-spouting center of her world, has also died in the interim, leaving her devastated.
In most dramas, such trauma would be enough. But “Manifest” is only getting started. Soon Michaela, her brother and other flight survivors are hearing voices. Are they having a religious experience? Or a psychotic breakdown?
- With Tom Selleck’s mustache and Hawaiian shirts probably bound for the Smithsonian, the notion of a “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) reboot always seemed dubious. But this new version is aggressively shallow and downright dumb.
Jay Hernandez has the unenviable role of reviving the Thomas Magnum character. Here he’s seen as the veteran of any number of undeclared wars, a larger-than-life military hero made famous by a gazillionaire pulp novelist so indebted to Magnum and his combat comrades for their war story material that he’s made Magnum a glorified house-sitter/security guard for his vast Hawaiian estate.
CBS has already announced crossover episodes with “Hawaii-Five-0.”
Season premieres
- The honeymooners land in New York on “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Chairs swivel on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- The lights go out on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) enters its 27th season.
- A humming appliance rattles nerves on “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- A recovering Bull finds a wealthy client on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Shaun squabbles with a colleague on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.