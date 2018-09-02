Once again, Labor Day arrives as television’s least recognized national holiday. Christmas has traditionally received a months-long buildup, and Halloween inspires almost as much overkill. We show fireworks on the Fourth of July; honor the service of soldiers on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Few sitcoms finish their run without at least one Thanksgiving or Valentine’s Day special.
But Labor Day, honoring the freedom of workers to organize to improve conditions and effect societal change, receives no attention whatsoever.
The recent workplace comedy “Superstore” did touch on the notion of a strike in one episode, but only in farcical terms. This wasn’t always the case. A 1971 episode of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” had the TV station going on strike, putting Mary and Lou (Ed Asner) in the touchy position of being “management.” But that was close to 50 years ago, when unions still had enough power to change policy not to mention the plots of TV series.
Having all but banished shows reflecting concerns of what used to be called “The Rank and File,” television and the consumer culture it reflects and celebrates have created an obscene burlesque of so-called “free enterprise.”
When everything is reduced to “Let’s Make a Deal,” it’s difficult to see what matters. On television, home ownership, long the foundation of the American middle class, has largely been reduced to a game. Houses are not homes, but something to “Flip.” Similarly, marriage, an institution that many say needs defending, seems to exist on television as an excuse for game-show spectacles like “The Proposal.” Countless series promote the behavior of “Bridezillas” that feature vicious battles reducing female characters to vulgar consumerist shrews.
The notion of workers organizing has all but been eclipsed on dozens of tough guy cable series depicting gold-prospecting dreamers, “American Pickers” and storage-locker looters trying to make a killing based on another person’s ignorance or misfortune.
Labor Day and all of its “workers movement” connotations may be a dirty word to television programmers, but their depiction of capitalism is hardly inspiring.
Absent any programming respecting American labor, TV often seems like a crude bazaar, where viewers know the price of everything and the value of nothing.
Other highlights
- The round of 16 plays out on the U.S. Open Tennis Championships (6 p.m., ESPN2).
- Five Massachusetts singers make music history on “The New Edition Story” (6:05 p.m. and 8:25 p.m., BET, TV-14).
- The “AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney” (7 p.m., r, TCM) honors the star of the 2000 Coen Brothers’ musical satire “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” (8:30 p.m.).
- Eight more obstacles on “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- The final four perform on “So You Think You Can Dance” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- Familiar faces frolic and flirt on “Bachelor in Paradise” (7 p.m., ABC).
- A cosmic collision on “Salvation” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Jimmy sees new opportunities on “Better Call Saul” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
- The 2018 documentary “RBG” (8 p.m., CNN) profiles Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
- A numbers whiz becomes a suspect on “Elementary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- The wife of a Cuban fisherman hopes for better days on the “POV” documentary “Voices of the Sea” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG).
- Ernie awaits his installation on “Lodge 49” (9:15 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
- Meghan Trainor and Brett Eldredge join forces on “CMT Crossroads” (9 p.m., CMT, TV-PG).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.