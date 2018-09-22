“This Is Life With Lisa Ling” (9:15 p.m., CNN) enters its fifth season. The eight-part investigative series takes deeper, hourlong looks at newsworthy topics. This year, “Life” will examine some of the myths and preconceptions behind gender fluidity, visit with children whose parents are mass murderers, explore the impact of social media and technology on people with mental illness, go inside the world of crystal meth dealers and users, and descend into a subculture of people so obsessed with animals that they call themselves “furries.”
Her first segment spotlights the violent MS-13 street gang, a subject of both genuine concern and demagogic fear-mongering.
- A week of network debuts begins with the second season opener of “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). This police procedural nail-biter has one major distinction it’s from Ryan Murphy’s production company. Don’t expect it to have the gothic touches of “American Horror Story” or the topicality of “American Crime Story,” but it does keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Look for Angela Bassett, a regular from the “American Horror Story” ensemble company.
- CBS repeats the fourth season ender for “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., r, TV-14). As cliffhangers go, this one packed a nuclear punch, as President Dalton (Keith Carradine) considered a retaliatory missile strike.
“Madam” was one of the few CBS dramas in the just-ended Leslie Moonves era to depart from familiar procedural cop/lawyer/doctor franchises and feature a strong and opinionated female lead (Tea Leoni) of a certain age not entirely defined by her gorgeousness.
“Madam” was clearly created to appeal to fans of a particular former secretary of state. In an upcoming season five episode, three former secretaries Colin Powell, Madeleine Albright and Hillary Clinton will appear as themselves and offer advice to Leoni’s character, Elizabeth McCord.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Questioning Google’s size and influence; a profile of wildlife photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen.
- The 2017 television movie “Anne of Green Gables: Fire and Dew” (6:30 p.m., PBS, TV-G) continues the orphan’s coming-of-age saga set on Canada’s Prince Edward Island. Fans of the beloved books should also sample Netflix’s “Anne With an E,” now in its second season.
- Two despondent teens form a poisonous co-dependency in the 2018 drama “Conrad & Michelle: If Words Could Kill” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- A hurricane threat puts practice on hold on “Warriors of Liberty City” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- The Detroit Lions host the New England Patriots in “Sunday Night Football” (7:20 p.m., NBC).
- A hidden door in a doll’s house proves illuminating on “The Miniaturist” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, ).
- No exit on “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- Produced before the host’s sudden death last June, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (8 p.m., CNN, TV-PG) enters its 12th season. Tonight: Tony visits Kenya with standup comic W. Kamau Bell.
- Candy seeks West Coast financing for her new project on “The Deuce” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Jeff confronts his depression on “Kidding” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- The mind games continue on “You” (9 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- Issa finds it hard to concentrate on “Insecure” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Julie Christie, Terence Stamp, Alan Bates and Peter Finch star in director John Schlesinger’s 1967 adaptation of the Thomas Hardy novel “Far From the Madding Crowd” (4 p.m., TCM). Carey Mulligan starred in a 2015 adaptation.
Series notes
“Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC) ... Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... The Kardashians play “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Brian posts an offensive viral tweet on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A mission to Mexico on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “The $100,000 Pyramid” (ABC, TV-14), Johnny Weir (8 p.m.), Kelly Osbourne (9 p.m.) ... A newly divorced dad tries to get his life together on “Rel” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
