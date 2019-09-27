Tune In

H.E.R. participates in the Global Citizens “Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream” press conference at St. Ann’s Warehouse on Thursday in New York.

 Invision — Greg Allen

Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R. and Carole King are scheduled to perform at the six-hour event “The 2019 Global Citizen Festival: A Concert to End Extreme Poverty” (3 p.m., MSNBC), broadcast live from New York’s Central Park.

Other highlights

  • The final weekend of regular-season Major League Baseball action (6 p.m., Fox) is upon us.
  • Josh Brolin plays a Hollywood mogul in the dying days of the studio system in the 2016 comedy “Hail, Caesar!” (6:10 p.m., HBO Signature), a misfire from the Coen Brothers, also starring George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson.
  • College football action includes Mississippi State at Auburn (6 p.m., ESPN) and Ohio State at Nebraska (6:30 p.m., ABC).
  • A woman (Rebel Wilson) finds herself in a world where everything conforms to the most cliche-ridden rom-com in the 2019 comedy “Isn’t It Romantic?” (7 p.m., HBO).
  • After she comes out, a teen’s devout parents send her to a conversion therapy compound in the 2019 shocker “Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
  • Plans for a big ceremony go haywire in the 2019 romance “All of My Heart: The Wedding” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
  • Woody Harrelson hosts the 45th season opener of “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), with musical guest Billie Eilish.

Cult choice

Rock Hudson stars as a careless playboy turned noble doctor who reconnects with a woman (Jane Wyman) whose life he had ruined, in the 1954 Technicolor melodrama “Magnificent Obsession” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-G), directed by Douglas Sirk.

Series notes

“Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) .

