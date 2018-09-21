Willie Nelson will host Farm Aid 2018 (6 p.m., AXS TV), live from Hartford, Connecticut, featuring performances by Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves and more.
This marks the fifth year Farm Aid has been broadcast on AXS TV, a destination for live concerts and music documentaries.
Farm Aid began in 1985, inspired by the massive Live Aid concert and organized by Nelson, Mellencamp and Young as a way to save family farms facing crippling mortgage debt. Many music styles (and careers) have come and gone in the last generation, but the trio behind this charity event has stuck together.
- A mom’s (Shannen Doherty) joy turns to ashes when her daughter’s dream boyfriend turns out to be a nightmare in the 2018 shocker “No One Would Tell” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14), a remake of a Lifetime movie classic from 1996. This is billed as a “Special Edition” of the film.
- A mutant secret awakens something in a mute lab assistant in the 2017 fantasy “The Shape of Water” (7 p.m., HBO), winner of Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards.
- Worries about Rupert Murdoch’s company buying National Geographic may resurface with three hours of “Bigfoot: The New Evidence” (7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., National Geographic Channel, TV-PG, r).
Other highlights
- College football action includes Florida at Tennessee (6 p.m., ESPN), Stanford at Oregon (7 p.m., ABC) and Wisconsin at Iowa (7:30 p.m., Fox).
- On two helpings of “My Cat From Hell” (Animal Planet, TV-PG), a therapy pet increases tension (7 p.m.), a cat becomes a bully (8 p.m.).
- Winter gives way to spring on “Planet Earth: Yellowstone” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-G).
- Two strangers develop a knead for each other when they inherit an antique bakery in the 2018 confection “Truly, Madly, Sweetly” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Series notes
A diplomatic crisis on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A winner emerges on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A petty officer expires on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS, r) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).
