A broadcast event since 2008, “Stand Up to Cancer” (7 p.m., ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and numerous cable outlets) returns.
The live one-hour event will raise funds for new research into cancer treatments. In a show of broadcast solidarity, rarely seen except in the case of a natural disaster or national calamity, “Stand Up” will air simultaneously on more than 65 networks in the United States and Canada. It can also be streamed live or later on demand via Hulu.
In addition to the appearance of too many celebrities to possibly mention, the program will profile people whose lives have been changed by research breakthroughs and experimental clinical trials.
Since 2008, more than $480 million has been pledged as a result of these efforts, funding more than 1,500 scientists.
- “American Masters” (PBS, TV-PG) continues its two-week salute to 20th-century American artists with profiles of Elizabeth Murray (9 p.m.) and Andrew Wyeth (10 p.m.).
Much like its subject, “Wyeth” is intensely personal and deeply rooted in two distinct rural locations, Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, and Cushing, Maine. Born to famous children’s book illustrator N.C. Wyeth, Andrew became famous in his own right in the late 1940s.
At a time when art was increasingly abstract in style and universal in scope, Wyeth painted his country neighbors, often poor, simple people. “Christina’s World,” his painting of a disabled neighbor in a field of grass far from a haunted household, appealed to many in and outside the art world.
“Wyeth” explores how the artist’s popularity, accessibility and representational style fell out of favor in the mid-century art scene, when Abstract Expressionism was king. Wyeth showed little inclination to travel to big city art centers or to ever leave his studio and his two austere hideaways.
The film makes a strong case that critics’ disdain for Wyeth stemmed from an elitist distrust of the painter’s popularity. It was alleged that if he was “obvious” enough to reach a mass audience, then he couldn’t possibly be serious or significant.
Scandal and sensation rocked Wyeth later in his life when a cache of nude paintings of a neighbor named Helga emerged. Even then, his harshest critics dismissed it as a publicity stunt.
Wyeth lived long enough to see his critical star ascend with younger curators and art historians who placed him with such painters as Edward Hopper as a 20th century master.
“Wyeth” explores a lot of serious issues and ignores others. Besides his father, who were his influences? Because he was considered a “magical” realist, how was he influenced by photography? Cinema? But these frustrations stem mostly from an attempt to cram an epic story into a single hour.
- “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” (PG-13) becomes the umpteenth teenage romantic comedy to stream on Netflix this summer.
Other highlights
- The men’s semifinals of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships (3 p.m., ESPN).
- The fourth day of Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (7 p.m., CSPAN2).
- Professionals with years of distrust behind them find their feelings mellow when they’re forced to collaborate amid gorgeous scenery in the 2016 romance “Autumn in the Vineyard” (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- A tragedy shakes Alara’s confidence on “The Orville” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
- John Quinones hosts “What Would You Do?” (8 p.m., ABC).
- Danny seeks help from the least likely source on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
- On two episodes of “Masters of Illusion” (CW, TV-14), an elevating pianist (7 p.m.), a box of swords (7:30 p.m., r).
- Kevin Hart hosts “TKO: Total Knock Out” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
