Jim Carrey returns to episodic television as a sad clown. He stars in “Kidding” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-14) as Jeff Piccirillo, the very “Mr. Rogers”-like host of “Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time,” a public television staple familiar to several generations of children young and old.
His life is upended when his son is killed in a car accident, sending him into a tailspin, estranging him from his wife (Judy Greer) and turning his surviving son (and grieving twin), Will (Cole Allen), into a churlish adolescent.
Professional duties as Mr. Pickles leave Jeff no time to grieve, and his attempts to incorporate that process into the show are rebuffed by the show’s executive producer (Frank Langella), whose authority over Jeff transcends mere showbiz.
Catherine Keener stars as the show’s head puppet-master, who happens to be Jeff’s sister and confidant. She, too, has a precocious and outspoken child to corral, something of a theme here.
Known for his manic energy, Carrey’s Jeff is deadpan on the verge of catatonic. His restraint reminded me of some of Robin Williams’ classic later roles in “One Hour Photo” and “World’s Greatest Dad,” memorably dark films.
Despite endless potential and a sterling cast, nearly every moment in “Kidding” seems too on the nose, with every dramatic (or comedic) choice the obvious one. From jokes about puppeteers soiling their costumes during sex to grave desecrations and indulgent tantrums, much of “Kidding” never rises above the adolescent. A decade or three too old to pull off the demented kids’ show host routine, Carrey more resembles something out of a Stephen King horror tale. And if that’s the point, it’s obvious, too.
- Fox premieres a new scripted comedy with a decidedly old-fashioned multi-camera approach. It shares a Chicago setting with the just departed CBS sitcom “Superior Donuts” and an executive producer (Jerrod Carmichael) from NBC’s “The Carmichael Show.”
“Rel” (7 p.m., TV-14) stars Lil Rel Howery in the title role. He’s a somewhat delusional “self-made” man who is not entirely sure what he’s made of himself.
He’s first seen spilling his guts during a one-sided phone conversation, explaining that his wife had an affair with his barber and left him alone without his children, dignity or furniture. Poignancy gives way to laughter when we realize that he’s been confessing his unmanning to the technical assistant helping him reboot his wireless router.
News that Rel has been cuckolded by his barber spreads like wildfire through his immediate world. Strangers on the bus taunt him so brutally that even his little brother admires their comic genius. Rel’s dad (Sinbad) can’t be seen sitting with him in church, and even the preacher turns his entire sermon into a meditation on Rel’s humiliation.
A public shaming so universal, so savage and continual calls to mind the profound and the familiar. It’s not unlike existential philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre’s adage that “hell is other people.” And it reminded me of Charlie Brown, forever the butt of the “Peanuts” gang’s disrespect. At least Rel hasn’t been laughed at by his dog.
Other highlights
- “Great Performances at the Met” (1:30 p.m., PBS) concludes its 12th season with “Cendrillon,” Massenet’s operatic variation on Cinderella.
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): sexual predators in the Olympics community; cloning pets; animal athletes.
- The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in “Sunday Night Football” (7:20 p.m., NBC).
- Carrie Ann Inaba hosts the 2019 Miss America pageant (8 p.m., ABC).
- “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14) adapts the 2014 period novel “The Miniaturist,” set in 17th-century Amsterdam.
- Strand and Dorrie find themselves stuck on “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- “The Last Ship” (8 p.m., TNT, TV-14) embarks on its fifth season.
- The second season of “The Deuce” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) returns to the confluence of prostitution, pornography and organized crime in 1970s Times Square New York.
- “Shameless” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) enters its ninth season.
- A weekend break on “Insecure” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Series notes
“Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC) ... Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... NFL legends play “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Marge jokes at Homer’s expense on “The Simpsons” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... A Russian sub surfaces on “Hawaii Five-0” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Valentine’s Day on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Peter slips into a coma on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Real robbers target fake currency on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.