A survivor (Steve Carell) of a violent assault patches his life and identity back together by creating a fictitious miniature town at the center of a fantasy World War II battle in the 2018 drama “Welcome to Marwen” (7 p.m., HBO).
A tale this strange could only be based on real life, one captured in the 2010 documentary “Marwencol,” originally broadcast on PBS’s “Independent Lens.”
In my review of that film, I wrote that “’Marwencol’ offers a peculiar meditation on memory and loss and the redemptive, or at least revelatory, power of the imagination.”
“Marwencol” can be streamed on the Criterion, Kanopy and Fandor services.
- Now streaming on Netflix, the 2018 thriller “We Have Always Lived in the Castle” stars Taissa Farmiga (“American Horror Story”) and Alexandra Daddario as sisters caring for their delicate uncle (Crispin Glover) in a gloomy house with a history of tragedy. Adapted from a much-loved novel by Shirley Jackson (“The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Lottery”).
Other highlights
- College football action includes Florida at Kentucky (6 p.m., ESPN), Clemson at Syracuse (6:30 p.m., ABC) and Oklahoma at UCLA (7 p.m., Fox).
- “Planet Earth: Nature’s Great Events” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-G) examines an annual sardine run off the coast of South Africa.
- Separated from her owner, a dog makes a 400-mile trek in the 2019 tale “A Dog’s Way Home” (7 p.m., Starz).
- Having secured a coveted spot on the pom-pom squad, a young woman falls for an older man in the 2019 shocker “The Cheerleader Escort” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- After their busy schedules tear them apart, a couple who share an Irish vacation fling return to the Emerald Isle the 2019 romance “Forever in My Heart” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Cult choice
Japanese director Akira Kurosawa adapts Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” as a samurai epic in the 1957 drama “Throne of Blood” (8:45 p.m., TCM, TV-14).
Series notes
“Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC, TV-14) recaps the day’s action ... Julie Chen Moonves hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A sneak peek at the next “Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
ISIS links on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A college fund crisis on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Meg becomes influential on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A dangerous mission on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
