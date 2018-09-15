Now in its second week, the Lifetime series “You” (9 p.m, TV-MA) follows the creepy but remarkably articulate and opinionated Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he obsesses over Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), a pretty young customer at the bookstore where he works.
This is more of a gentle psychological thriller than the CBS series “Stalker,” which earned creator Kevin Williamson a tsunami of hateful reviews. Lifetime series don’t have CBS’s need for body counts and mindless violence to keep the procedurals proceeding. “You” is more annoying than offensive. I can imagine that a lot of viewers will love to watch “You” just to hate Joe.
As a veteran of the publishing industry, I’m always interested in how television treats the bookish. The act of reading never makes for good television. At the same time, TV characters often decide to write books and do so over an episode or two and it inevitably changes their lives when it becomes a best-seller. On “Seinfeld,” Elaine was resolutely allergic to curiosity and reading. But that didn’t stop her from working as a book editor.
“You” essentially offers conflicting messages. Is Joe creepy because he is literate? Or does Guinevere’s literary aspirations make her inherently vulnerable and weak? Discuss amongst yourselves.
The most ludicrous aspect of this far-fetched fear-fest is that Joe, a mere bookstore assistant manager, can afford his own apartment in Manhattan.
- Debuting on Starz, the documentary series “Warriors of Liberty City” (7 p.m., TV-MA) follows a youth football program in a poor, black Miami neighborhood that has had a remarkable success in turning out NFL talent.
- Shannen Doherty stars in “No One Would Tell” (7 p.m., Lifetime), a 2018 remake of a 1996 Lifetime movie. The original starred Doherty’s contemporaries Candace Cameron Bure and Heather McComb.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS, r): the Theranos fraud; combat and NFL veterans and brain injuries; new wonders from the MIT Media Lab.
- “The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-14) enters its third season.
- The Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in “Sunday Night Football” (7:20 p.m., NBC).
- Tiny furniture faces the wrath of the state on “The Miniaturist” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- The future’s uncertain and the end is always near on “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA
- ).
- Candy feels stifled on “The Deuce” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Jeff’s sudden move may jeopardize the show on “Kidding” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Issa needs moral support on “Insecure” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Series notes
“Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC) ... Lisa’s college essay on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... NFL stars play “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A catered affair on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
On two helpings of “Family Guy” (Fox, r, TV-14), Peter wants an Emmy (8 p.m.), love me tender (8:30 p.m.) ... George Stephanopoulos plays “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... On two helpings of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS, r, TV-14), one dead con (8:30 p.m.), Sam takes a bullet (9:30 p.m.) ... Celebs are asked “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.